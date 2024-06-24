CBC Music Live At Massey Hall Presents CELEBRATING GORDON LIGHTFOOT On CBC Gem And CBC Radio

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



To honour the iconic Canadian musician's legacy, CBC and Massey Hall, in collaboration with the Gordon Lightfoot Estate, present CELEBRATING GORDON LIGHTFOOT, broadcasting nationwide on Canada Day, July 1 at 12 p.m. (12:30 NT) on CBC Radio One and CBC Listen, 4 p.m. (4:30 NT) on CBC Music and CBC Listen, and available to stream as of 9 a.m. ET on CBC Gem in Canada and worldwide on CBC Music's YouTube channel.

Recorded live from Massey Hall's Allan Slaight Stage in Toronto this spring, the special features a memorable night of music with Blue Rodeo and The Gordon Lightfoot Band as the house bands, welcoming some of Canada's brightest talent to join them on stage to celebrate the late Gordon Lightfoot's work, including: Allison Russell, Aysanabee, Burton Cummings, Caroline Wiles and Bob Doidge, City and Colour, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, The Good Brothers and Travis Good, Julian Taylor, Kathleen Edwards, Meredith Moon, Murray McLauchlan, Serena Ryder, Sylvia Tyson, Tom Cochrane, Tom Wilson and William Prince.

Lightfoot had many connections to the venue, having performed on the Massey Hall stage over 170 times – more than any other artist in the Hall's 130-year history. Lightfoot was the last artist to perform before Massey Hall closed for renovations in 2018 and the first to appear after the re-opening in 2021. Following his death on May 1, 2023, Massey Hall opened its doors to allow fans to offer condolences and lovingly remember the legendary artist.

ABOUT MASSEY HALL:

Massey Hall is one of Canada's most revered cultural institutions and a designated National Historic Site. Built in 1894 by Hart Massey, Massey Hall was gifted to the citizens of Toronto and now operates as a charitable not-for-profit organization. Remaining true to Massey's vision, the organization devotes much of its focus to artist development, community outreach, and educational programming.

ABOUT ALLIED MUSIC CENTRE

Allied Music Centre is Canada's new state-of-the-art cultural ecosystem with four venues devoted to live music, artist development, community outreach, and educational programming. Established in 2021 as part of the Massey Hall Revitalization Project, Allied Music Centre includes Massey Hall with it's remarkably restored Allan Slaight Auditorium and the Muskoka Spirits Basement Bar, TD Music Hall, opening soon, a 150-capacity community theatre. Plus, Allied Music Centre is home to The Deane Cameron Recording Studio and creative edit suites for the world's top musicians, emerging artists and community groups alike. Creative opportunities abound at Allied Music Centre.

ABOUT CBC/RADIO-CANADA

CBC/Radio-Canada is Canada's national public broadcaster. Through our mandate to inform, enlighten and entertain, we play a central role in strengthening Canadian culture. As Canada's trusted news source, we offer a uniquely Canadian perspective on news, current affairs and world affairs. Our distinctively homegrown entertainment programming draws audiences from across the country. Deeply rooted in communities, CBC/Radio-Canada offers diverse content in English, French and eight Indigenous languages. We also deliver content in Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Punjabi and Tagalog, as well as both official languages, through Radio Canada International (RCI). We are leading the transformation to meet the needs of Canadians in a digital world.

