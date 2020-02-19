BWW Review: WORKING CLASS DINNER PARTY is Worthy of An RSVP

Scottee is working class. Is he ashamed? No, he absolutely isn't. Does he wish to engage in thought-provoking discussions with as many fellow members of the working class as he can? Yes, he absolutely does. Welcome to the WORKING CLASS DINNER PARTY.

Created and performed by Scottee, WORKING CLASS DINNER PARTY is part show

and part discussion. As Scottee and his friend Sam lead the discussion around a simple dinner table, members of the audience are invited at to sit down and join the conversation at any time.

Over the course of the evening, the conversation flowed from one topic to another, including, "what does working class success look like?", and how factors like physical appearance, speech, and even grocery shopping are perceived in the working class.

WORKING CLASS DINNER PARTY is a show like no other. Most likely because it's hardly a show at all. The entire performance is extremely casual and off-the-cuff, creating an intimate atmosphere that feels more like listening to a podcast than watching a show.

The roundtable discussion was met with enthusiasm by the audience of about 50, with over half the audience contributing to the conversation in one way or another. Some immediately sat at the table to go in deep on issues close to the heart, while others stayed in their own seats, occasionally voicing their own thoughts. Some just let out audible, pensive, "hmmmms."

It's no surprise why the audience was so eager to participate. Not only is Scottee an

entertaining host dripping with charisma and humour, but the questions he put to the audience were deep and insightful. Part of what makes WORKING CLASS DINNER PARTY such a unique and intriguing show is that it gives the audience the chance to feel like they're the performer as well. It puts audience members in the spotlight, treating them like renowned experts about to have their brains picked for a room full of colleagues. One of the show's most endearing qualities is its authenticity. The interactions between Scottee and the audience never comes off as forced or embarrassing, and after a while, the small theatre felt transformed; almost like we

really were just a group of friends hanging out in Scottee's dining room. A few audience members even removed their shoes.

WORKING CLASS DINNER PARTY is bold and eye-opening. It explores topics we're

taught not to bring up around the dinner table and somehow manages to handle them cordially, seriously and even humorously. This one-of-a-kind show is a tremendous way to become informed about the very real struggles facing the working class, as well as a cathartic way for audience members to air their frustrations and grievances. Oh, and like all good dinner parties, food was delivered halfway through as a sort of pseudo-intermission. This is one dinner party

you don't want to miss.

A Scottee & Friends production's WORKING CLASS DINNER PARTY ran through February 11 at The Theatre Centre, 1115 Queen St W, Toronto.

Photo Credit: YouTube, via scotteescottee





