BWW Review: WHISKY KIDS Serve a Double Shot of Sketch Comedy Hilarity

It's commonly known that in comedy, the things that are the truest, end up being the funniest. Universal truths, the ones that anyone can relate to, are one of the most effective ways to get an audience howling with laughter. No one understands that better than WHISKY KIDS.

The lovechild of comedians Clare Blackwood and Ryan F. Hughes, WHISKY KIDS is a sketch comedy show that is part of the 15 th annual Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival. The show features a handful of sketches all with a focus on social anxiety, personal insecurities, and all-around awkwardness. Described as, "two dorks who somehow got invited to the cool kids' partyand have no idea what to do about it," the show is fast-paced, fresh, and most importantly, funny.

It comes as a surprise that this is Blackwood and Hughes' first time performing in the

festival as a duo. The pair work seamlessly together, constantly in sync as though they share one comedic mind between the two of them. Blackwood's infectious energy and manic boldness are the perfect compliment to Hughes' reserved, witty style, with each of them landing effective zingers multiple times. From the minute they open the show with a sketch that sees the pair as Mortal Kombat-esque characters (whose special abilities are all hilariously self-deprecating) Blackwood and Hughes prove to be crowd-pleasing delights. As advertised, what makes WHISKY KIDS so enjoyable is watching Blackwood and Hughes find the humour in our

awkwardness as humans and spin it into collection of masterfully performed sketches.

The sketches are dripping with cringe-inducing relatability. From a woman's inner monologue about the mistakes she's making on her first date, to two acquaintances trying to avoid eye contact on the subway, to a song about how obvious Blackwood is when it comes to letting men know she's interested, WHISKY KIDS speaks to us all. Smart and sharp, the half-hour show easily could have been another half-hour longer as the audience ate up everything Blackwood and Hughes delivered. The pair share a wonderful sense of comedic timing, operating like they've been partners for years. Not all performers know how to land a great punchline, but WHISKY KIDS do so flawlessly.



Clare Blackwood and Ryan F. Hughes' WHIKY KIDS runs through March 8 at The

Theatre Centre, 1115 Queen St W, Toronto. For more information, visit https://www.torontosketchfest.com/tscf-troupes/whisky-kids/.

Photo Credit: Clare Blackwood & Ryan F. Hughes





