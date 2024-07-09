BWW Q&A: Astrid Atherly on Taming of the Shrew at Brampton On Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brampton’s Own Shakespeare Show returns for its third season, bringing a gender-bending spin on William Shakespeare's TAMING OF THE SHREW to three outdoor stages around the city this summer. Grab a chair and a blanket, pack a picnic, and pick the park nearest you to settle in and experience live theatre under the stars.

In this version, Noblewoman Bethany has two sons, Nathaniel and Benjamin; one nasty and one sweet. Nasty Nathaniel is married off to Penelope, a clever woman who uses some questionable tactics to tame this feisty man into becoming the “perfect husband”. With a lot of laughs and a tongue-in-cheek commentary on gender norms.



No registration or tickets required. PWYC (pay what you can).



Performance Schedule



THURSDAYS - CHINGUACOUSY PARK

-July 18

-July 25

-August 1

FRIDAYS - MOUNT PLEASANT PARK

-July 19

-July 26

-August 2

SATURDAYS - KEN WHILLANS SQUARE

-July 20

-July 27

-August 3

Astrid Atherly, University of Windsor; B.A Mus & B.M.A. has been making people laugh, cry and winning their heart since the age of 4. She has an operatic background, and has been fortunate enough to perform in Canadian Stage Production of “As You Like It”, in High Park two summer’s go. This professional Shakespeare production reignited her love of classical theatre and telling stories reimagined to intrigue a modern audience. Her most recent offering was The Medley’s version of “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “Avenue Q”, where she played Gary Coleman, and got to work her puppeteer skills while playing Kate/Lucy when required to do so for her understudy track. You might have caught her in Shadowpath Theatre's production of “Drew's Story!” or "Auroa in Love". She has performed at Carnegie Hall and the Lincoln Center. Some credits: Jinx in" In This House" at the Rendezvous Festival, Curious George at the LOT, Herb in Godspell (Theatre Intrigue) and Isabel in Pirates of Penzance (Toronto Operetta Theatre). Other shows: Cinderella Panto (Diversified Theatre), Newsies (LOT), My Fair Lady (SMT), Urinetown and Parade (StageWorks Toronto). She wishes to bring a community of artists that are not yet widely known in Canada to the forefront and plans on reopening her theatre company Musical Mayhem again.

What inspired you to pursue a career in theatre and live performance?

Theatre saved my life. I was a victim of bullying and in school, when I was at the end of my rope, my teacher told me to audition for the school play because of a speech assignment that the class did. I found hope, community, and the love of my life. Theatre and live performance is like air and water to me. It is essential. I hope to bring hope, community and love to fellow victims of bullying.

Can you tell us about your experiences performing at Carnegie Hall and the Lincoln Center?

IT WAS LIFE CHANGING. I have an opera background. and it is a dream to have been able to be on those stages. I learned how much I am capable of and that I can do anything, with some faith and great hangouts with new friends.

Can you share some of your favorite roles you've played so far, and why they were special to you?

Oh, that is hard to answer. If I have to choose, can it be two? Avenue Q as Kate/Lucy and Rocky Horror as Eddie/Scott and Phantom. Even though Kate/Lucy was my understudy role, I was so happy to perform it because I learned how to become a better puppeteer and finally was able to sing in my “real” voice. For Rocky it was fun and sexy to gender-bend, and something I don't normally get to do as an actor.

Can you tell us more about your theatre company, Musical Mayhem, and your plans for its future?

Co-founder Becca Woods and I found there was no real artistic outlet on the University campus unless you were in BFA. All of the community theatres nearby were far and a bit inaccessible. So, our musical theatre variety show was born. However it gave more than a creative outlet. It was where people fell in love with theatre, confidence improved year after year for returners, and lifelong friendships were made. We made a community of our own and it was such a privilege to see the growth of the performers each year.

How do you feel about the gender-bending spin on Taming of the Shrew?

I love it! I think it’s giving more opportunities to actors who wouldn’t originally be considered for these roles a chance to shine. There are so many talented people who don’t get to play because there are less roles. This production is a fresh take and will hopefully make people think about how we treat each other.

What do you hope the audience takes away from this production of Taming of the Shrew?

That gender doesn’t matter; we all deserve respect, love, and a chance to tell stories. I believe the best actor is right for the role, and with this cast I feel the audience will know the best were chosen for it.

Why must audiences come and see the show?

Because it is like no Shakespeare show they have seen before. It’s imaginative and whimsy. The actors are hysterically funny! The direction is creative and refreshing. It’s a poignant piece that will also make you laugh

