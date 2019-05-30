BWW Feature: Soulpepper Releases Original Cast Recording For Debut Musical ROSE

After receiving a record 11 Dora Mavor Moore Award nominations including Outstanding Production and Outstanding New Musical, ROSE, Soulpepper's first original musical, is getting its own Original Cast Recording!

ROSE was on stage from January 17 to February 24, 2019 after a three-year journey to the stage. Based on Gertrude Stein's little known children's book The World is Round, the inspiring new musical was created by Soulpepper Academy graduates and company members Sarah Wilson and Slaight Family Director Music Mike Ross.

Soulpepper Theatre Company announced the world-wide digital release today, which will be available on Spotify, iTunes, and Apple Music on Friday, May 31.

Enjoy an Exclusive Preview of the Track "Dear Mountain" Featuring Hailey Gillis and the Company of ROSE:

ROSE

Original Cast Recording

Launching on May 31

Music and Book by Mike Ross

Lyrics and Book by Sarah Wilson

From Gertrude Stein's The World is Round

Produced by Gregory J. Sinclair

Mixed by Doug McClement

Featuring: Troy Adams, Michelle Bouey, Alana Bridgewater, Frank Cox-O'Connell, Oliver Dennis, Raquel Duffy, Jonathan Ellul, Peter Fernandes, Hailey Gillis, Scott Hunter, Raha Javanfar, John Millard, Sabryn Rock, James Smith, and Adam Warner.

Main photo credit: Cylla von Tiedemann





