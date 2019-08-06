Award-Winning Actor To Offer Rare Musical Theatre Master Class

Award-Winning, Broadway/Stratford/Toronto/DC actor, Bruce Dow in conjunction with Musical Director, Dan Rutzen (Sheridan College / Be More Chill (Canadian Premiere) are offering a Musical Theatre Master Class, Saturday, August 17th, Full Day (10am-5pm) Location: TBA.

A maximum of 10 Participants will be selected from resume submissions, and will work in depth on two songs with Bruce and Dan. One song in the morning session, one in the afternoon. ($200 + HST - No Discounts) Auditors are welcome ($35 + HST - No Discounts) are welcome to watch both morning and afternoon sessions and to ask questions throughout.

A full Q&A will follow. To submit as Participant: Submit Headshot/Resume and any audio/visual you may have of you singing (not required) to the email below. To book a seat as Auditor, and for more information: dowworkshops@gmail.com www.brucedow.com/workshops.html





