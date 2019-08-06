Award-Winning Actor To Offer Rare Musical Theatre Master Class

Aug. 6, 2019  

Award-Winning, Broadway/Stratford/Toronto/DC actor, Bruce Dow in conjunction with Musical Director, Dan Rutzen (Sheridan College / Be More Chill (Canadian Premiere) are offering a Musical Theatre Master Class, Saturday, August 17th, Full Day (10am-5pm) Location: TBA.

A maximum of 10 Participants will be selected from resume submissions, and will work in depth on two songs with Bruce and Dan. One song in the morning session, one in the afternoon. ($200 + HST - No Discounts) Auditors are welcome ($35 + HST - No Discounts) are welcome to watch both morning and afternoon sessions and to ask questions throughout.

A full Q&A will follow. To submit as Participant: Submit Headshot/Resume and any audio/visual you may have of you singing (not required) to the email below. To book a seat as Auditor, and for more information: dowworkshops@gmail.com www.brucedow.com/workshops.html



Related Articles View More Toronto Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • GENTRI: The Gentlemen Trio Schedules Benefit Performance For Habitat Broward September 28
  • Broward County to Host 2019 Florida International Trade and Cultural Expo
  • Slow Burn Theatre Company Names Michael Goodman to the Board of Directors
  • Broward Arts Makes Open Call For Musical Creatives

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup