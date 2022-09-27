Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

$35 Tickets Are Offered For Those 35 and Under At The Royal Conservatory

Ticket buyers are asked to simply enter their birthday when they order tickets online.

Sep. 27, 2022  

The Royal Conservatory of Music will offer a special promotion for anyone 35 years of age and under, to any Koerner Hall concert presented by The Royal Conservatory for only $35 and experience the world's best classical, jazz, world, and roots music artists at one of the world's great concert halls, at this specially discounted price.

Ticket buyers are asked to simply enter their birthday when they order tickets online, choose their event, and the special $35 under 35 price type and the discount will be applied. They will be asked to verify their age with valid ID when they pick up their first order at our box office. Tickets will be available for pick-up any time from when the order is placed to the day of the concert.

This special offer is for up to two tickets per concert at $35 each. Quantities are limited for each concert, and based on availability as some concerts are already sold out, so ticket buyers are encouraged to purchase as soon as possible.

For more information about this special offer, please contact the box office at 416.408.0208 or tickets@rcmusic.ca.

