2019 NBA Champion Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry Debuts As A Cannon Doll In THE NUTCRACKER

Karen Kain, Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada today announced the 2019/20 season lineup of Cannon Dolls for The Nutcracker. 2019 NBA Champion Toronto Raptors' Guard Kyle Lowry makes his debut as a Cannon Doll in The Nutcracker on December 19 at 7:00 pm.

Joining the National Ballet onstage as Cannon Dolls this season are Paralympians Cody Caldwell and Mike Whitehead from Team Canada, Wheelchair Rugby, Wheelchair Tennis Athletes Gillian Cruz and Anne-Marie Dolinar from Team Ontario, Stars Lead Singer Torquil Campbell, Co-Founder of WE Marc Kielburger, Soprano Measha Brueggergosman, Comedian Candy Palmater, Author Jesse Thistle and Host of Mary's Kitchen Crush Mary Berg.

Celebrity walk-on roles are a long-standing tradition with Nutcrackers all over the world. In the National Ballet's production, the cameo roles are Cannon Dolls, colourfully costumed Russian Petrouchka dolls who shoot a cannon into the audience in Act I. To date, the National Ballet has invited 1,080 Canadian luminaries and personalities to appear onstage in the coveted roles.

Past Cannon Dolls have included Astronaut Chris Hadfield, Toronto Maple Leafs Auston Matthews and Mitchell Marner, Olympic Gold Medalist Figure Skater Tessa Virtue, Actress Sarah Gadon, members of ARKELLS, Comedian Rick Mercer, Author Emma Donoghue, Musician Brendan Canning, NDP Party Leader Andrea Horwath, Former Mayor of Toronto Barbara Hall and Mayor of Toronto John Tory.

This season's Cannon Dolls:

December 11 at 7:00 pm

Share the Magic

Co-Founder of WE Marc Kielburger and CEO of ME to WE Roxanne Joyal

December 12 at 7:00 pm

Wheelchair Tennis Athletes Gillian Cruz and Anne-Marie Dolinar, Team Ontario, Ontario Para Network

December 13 at 7:00 pm

Soprano Measha Brueggergosman

December 14 at 2:00 pm

Author, Keynote Speaker and Television Host Amber Mac

December 14 at 7:00 pm

Blog TO Video Host and Producer Deepa Prashad

December 15 at 1:00 pm

CBC Toronto and Here and Now Meteorologist Colette Kennedy

December 15 at 5:30 pm

Singer and Actor Tyler Shaw

December 17 at 7:00 pm

Afternoon Drive Announcer on 98.1 CHFI, Darren Osborne and Announcer on 98.1 CHFI Sarah Bartok

December 18 at 7:00 pm

Restaurateur and Celebrity Chef Cory Vitiello & Dragonette Lead Singer Martina Sorbara

December 19 at 7:00 pm

Toronto Raptors' Guard Kyle Lowry

December 20 at 7:00 pm

Greta Constantine Founders and Designers Kirk Pickersgill and Stephen Wong

December 22 at 1:00 pm

Author of Kitchen Party and Host of Mary's Kitchen Crush Mary Berg

December 22 at 5:30 pm

Canadian Pole Vault Athlete Alysha Newman

December 24 at 1:00 pm

Comedian and Broadcaster Candy Palmater

December 27 at 1:00 pm

Author Terry Fallis

December 28 at 1:00 pm

Sportsnet Hosts Caroline Cameron and Danielle Michaud

December 28 at 5:30 pm

Maclean's Editor-in-Chief Alison Uncles

December 29 at 1:00 pm

CBC Entertainment Reporter and Film Critic Eli Glasner

December 29 at 5:30 pm

Author Jesse Thistle

December 31 at 1:00 pm

Paralympians Cody Caldwell and Mike Whitehead, Team Canada, Wheelchair Rugby Canada and Ontario Para Network

January 3 at 1:00 pm

Stars Lead Singer Torquil Campbell and Writer of "STARS: Forever" Zack Russell

January 3 at 7:00 pm

Host of CBC World Report Nil Köksal and Host, CBC The World This Hour, Joe Cummings

January 4 at 5:30 pm

Television personalities Mike Holmes Jr. and Lisa Marie Holmes

The Nutcracker is choreographed by James Kudelka with music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, set and costume design by Santo Loquasto and lighting design by Jennifer Tipton.

Nutcracker Story Time begins 45 minutes prior to every performance in the Richard Bradshaw Amphitheatre at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts.

The Nutcracker Availability Show by Show >





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You