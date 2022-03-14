2 PIANOS 4 HANDS Comes to the Royal Alexandra Theatre in June

David Mirvish will present an exclusive 25th Anniversary production of 2 Pianos 4 Hands, starring the show's creators and original stars, Ted Dykstra and Richard Greenblatt. 2 Pianos 4 Hands will play June 4 to July 17 at the Royal Alexandra Theatre, where it had its first major production in 1998 after its brilliant premiere at the Tarragon Theatre. This will be a homecoming for Ted and Richard.

Tickets to the Toronto engagement of 2 Pianos 4 Hands will go on sale Friday March 18 through mirvish.com The media performance will be 2:00 PM, Sunday June 12.

2P4H is part of the 2021-2022 Mirvish subscription season.

Ticket buyers are reminded that mirvish.com is the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances. Be wary of purchasing them from any other source as the tickets may be fraudulent.

The Story & Background to the Stage Production

After performing their popular smash-hit comedy 2 Pianos 4 Hands to critical acclaim the world over, Dora Award-winning creators and performers, Ted Dykstra and Richard Greenblatt return home to perform one last encore of their landmark work. And to share their story that spans generations - once piano students themselves, Ted and Richard are now the parents/teachers they once had.

2 Pianos 4 Hands is a warm and funny musical entertainment about two lifetime obsessions with 88 piano keys. It's a story of aspiring talents, teachers, lessons and competitions, and a not-to-be-missed classic of Canadian theatre.

Originally produced in 1996 at the Tarragon Theatre, and for a return engagement in 1997, 2 Pianos 4 Hands went on to the Royal Alexandra Theatre for a 6-week engagement in 1998, then played for 4 weeks at the Elgin Theatre in 2003, followed by an encore engagement at the Panasonic (now CAA) Theatre in 2011.

The winner of the 1996 Dora Award for Outstanding Production, and arguably the most successful play in the history of Canadian theatre, 2 Pianos 4 Hands has played off-Broadway, Washington's Kennedy Center, the West End and in Tokyo. In fact since its humble Toronto premiere 25 years ago 2 Pianos 4 Hands has had more than 4000+ performances in more than 200 different productions throughout North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa playing to more than 2 million people worldwide.

2 Pianos 4 Hands is the riotous tale of two boys in Canada, Ted and Richard, sharing the same goal: concert pianist stardom. They work fervently towards their dream amidst pushy parents, eccentric teachers, hours of repetitive practice, stage fright, the agony of competitions and the dream of greatness.

Two actors, two pianos and many, many characters grace the stage as fifteen years of learning the art of piano playing unfolds. From classical to pops to jazz, the play provides the chance for two performers to give their all in a 120-minute virtuoso performance.

In the beginning, the actors take turns playing child versions of each character while the other assumes the role of the teacher, the adjudicator, the parent. As "friendly" competitors nearing their teens they face off at various festivals - experiencing stage fright and the dread of losing to eight year old prodigies. And as young adults, their eyes open to new ideas and influences.

As they mature, Ted and Richard become more aware of the gap between the very good and the great, and come to the humbling realization that greatness may be out of reach. And there lies the universal plight of all those with an ounce of training and talent and the will to "be" a professional musician, or athlete, or actor, or dancer.

2 Pianos 4 Hands captures the humour that comes with learning to play the piano, and the sense of loss of eventually learning to let go of the dream.



COVID-19 AUDIENCE SAFETY MEASURES

The Mirvish theatres are now operating at full capacity. As the Province of Ontario's reopening plans unfold, our audience safety protocols may change to reflect public health mandates and guidelines.

Updates and details can be found at https://www.mirvish.com/visit/plan-your-visit/covid-19-safety-measures