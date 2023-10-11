National Finalists Chosen for Centre Stage: Ensemble Studio Competition

Seven of Canada’s most promising new opera singers have been selected to compete in the Canadian Opera Company’s Centre Stage: Ensemble Studio Competition on October 26, 2023 at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts. The annual fundraiser and vocal competition showcases the very best in emerging opera talent, with all proceeds supporting the COC’s prestigious artistic career development program, the Ensemble Studio.

125 candidates applied to join The Ensemble Studio next season, with judges traveling all over Canada to hear nearly 90 young artists in-person, with stops in Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal, and Toronto. This year’s finalists are:

Jamal al Titi, baritone – Minsk, Belarus

Matthew Bermudez, tenor – London, ON

Matthew Li, bass – Ottawa, ON

Emily Rocha, soprano – Courtice, ON

Duncan Stenhouse, bass – Calgary, AB

Elisabeth St-Gelais, soprano – Chicoutimi, QC

Gabrielle Turgeon, soprano – Sault Ste. Marie, ON

“The Ensemble Studio’s national reputation as the premier destination for young opera singers to launch major international careers continues to steadily grow,” says Dorian Cox, Director of The Ensemble Studio. “This year we saw a significant increase in the number of applicants and heard an extraordinary level of artistry, expressiveness, and virtuosity across the country. These seven finalists represent the highest level of excellence and I am looking forward to celebrating them at Centre Stage!”

This season, organizers have rolled out the red carpet, with a theme of “Lights. Camera. Opera!” Television’s Sangita Patel hosts the fast-paced and fun-filled night featuring some of opera’s most popular selections. On October 26, finalists will sing one last aria, accompanied by the acclaimed COC Orchestra, for a shot at cash prizes and the chance to be invited to join the COC Ensemble Studio. Audience members can also join in the action with a live-vote to decide the night’s Audience Choice Award winner.

Following each singer’s performance, they will be evaluated and receive live feedback from this year’s judging panel:

Perryn Leech, COC General Director

Roberto Mauro, COC Director of Artistic Planning

Adrianne Pieczonka, internationally-celebrated soprano

Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser, Canadian conductor and music educator

Thom Allison, actor and director of Rent at the Stratford Festival

Immediately following the main event, Spotlight Premium Experience ticket-holders enjoy a three-course dinner and live entertainment presented in the stunning Henry N. R. Jackman Lounge which, on this night, will be transformed into glamorous Studio 145 as part of the night’s Hollywood-themed festivities

For full details on competition timing and tickets, please visit coc.ca/CentreStage.