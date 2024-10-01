MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER Comes to Thousand Oaks Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



America’s favorite holiday tradition, Mannheim Steamroller will come to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at 8:00 pm.

Chip Davis, founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller, celebrates over 35 Years of his annual Christmas concert tour, making it the longest running concert tour in the entertainment industry! “I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour. Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work,” said Davis. “Now, over 35 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition. Today we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year.”

Davis founded his own record label, American Gramaphone, which went on to become one of the industry’s largest independent record labels. A Grammy Award winner, Mannheim Steamroller has sold more than 41 million albums, with over 31.5 million in the Christmas genre. Their holiday CD’s have become synonymous with Christmas and occupy top positions on Billboard’s Seasonal Chart every year.

Davis has created a show that features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics in the distinctive Mannheim sound. This year’s show will feature classic Christmas hits from the Mannheim Steamroller holiday albums along with multimedia effects in an intimate setting including 15 musicians playing more than 20 instruments against a backdrop of dazzling multimedia effects – capturing the spirit of the season in an immersive yet intimate setting. Davis will direct and co-produce Tour performances with MagicSpace Entertainment.

Single tickets are on sale now and are priced at $136.50 – 56.50. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Bank of America Performing Arts Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com

Comments