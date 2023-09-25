Cultural Arts Center Accepting Rental Applications for Season 2024

The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center is now accepting applications from professional theater companies and performing arts organizations to rent its Mainstage during the upcoming 2024 season. Applications are welcomed for professionally produced musicals, plays, concerts and special arts events that reflect the Center’s reputation for providing high quality family entertainment. Production runs can range from one to five consecutive weekends. Concerts & Special Events can be one night or a series. Both established and emerging performing arts organizations are encouraged to apply.



“In Season 2024, the Cultural Arts Center will be entering our 29th year of providing quality live entertainment for the Ventura and Los Angeles County community,” said Fred Helsel, General Manager of the Center. “Our longevity and success is a direct result of our close artistic partnerships with the local performing arts community,” continued Helsel. “We are excited to be sharing the stage with those organizations who have helped us to succeed thus far and look forward to welcoming new and exciting arts partnerships.”



Applications are available online at www.simivalley.org/CACMainstageApp. The application period will close on October 15, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. Applications will still be accepted after this date but the applications received by the October 15th deadline will have priority ranking. Applicants may also be eligible for the Performing Arts Recovery Grant, which can assist with facility rental fees. However, applicants may not apply for PAR Grant funding until they have a confirmed rental on the 2024 calendar. For more information about the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, its programing, and to purchase tickets for an upcoming show, please visit www.simi-arts.org