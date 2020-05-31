ConejoPlayers Theatre Presents BAD AUDITIONS...ON CAMERA
A casting director has one day to find an actor to fill the role of a lawyer in a crime procedural. But what seems like a simple task proves impossible when the pool of actors includes stage thespians who can't tone it down for the screen, performers completely unable to keep themselves in frame, and an actor who seems to believe this is a toothpaste commercial. The audience will vote for the actor that they think would be the best choice.
Tickets are free, but please, pay what you can. Rated PG
Directed by Kyle Johnson and Olivia Heulitt; Produced by Jeremy Zeller
Full Cast:
Leslie Upson - Casting Director
Steven Silvers - Roger
Sara Oliveri - Gina Marie
John Webber - Kellin
Hayley Silvers - Tandy
Spencer Frankeberger - Jeff
Corazon Montanio - Carmen
Luke Bailey - Greg
Rita McCaffrey - Wendy
Adam Womack - Phil
Philip Paul Nemy - Rory
Bryan White - Tom
RaeAnne Carlson - Uma
LOCATION: Live on Zoom
PERFORMANCES June 12-14, 2020
Friday and Saturday at 8:00pm / Sunday at 2:00pm
TICKET PRICES: Pay what you can
TO PURCHASE: Go online to www.conejoplayers.org