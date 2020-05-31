ConejoPlayers Theatre Presents BAD AUDITIONS...ON CAMERA

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

A casting director has one day to find an actor to fill the role of a lawyer in a crime procedural. But what seems like a simple task proves impossible when the pool of actors includes stage thespians who can't tone it down for the screen, performers completely unable to keep themselves in frame, and an actor who seems to believe this is a toothpaste commercial. The audience will vote for the actor that they think would be the best choice.

Tickets are free, but please, pay what you can. Rated PG

Directed by Kyle Johnson and Olivia Heulitt; Produced by Jeremy Zeller

Full Cast:

Leslie Upson - Casting Director

Steven Silvers - Roger

Sara Oliveri - Gina Marie

John Webber - Kellin

Hayley Silvers - Tandy

Spencer Frankeberger - Jeff

Corazon Montanio - Carmen

Luke Bailey - Greg

Rita McCaffrey - Wendy

Adam Womack - Phil

Philip Paul Nemy - Rory

Bryan White - Tom

RaeAnne Carlson - Uma

LOCATION: Live on Zoom

PERFORMANCES June 12-14, 2020

Friday and Saturday at 8:00pm / Sunday at 2:00pm

TICKET PRICES: Pay what you can

TO PURCHASE: Go online to www.conejoplayers.org

