Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Tampa Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.

2021 BroadwayWorld Tampa Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Alison Burns - SHOUT! - 2021

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

David Fraga - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Carrollwood Players Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Katie Welch and Amanda Schapiro - LIGHTS, STAGE, SING CABARET - Broadway Everyday Star Theater

Best Direction Of A Play

Jeron Dooling - ANNNNND... SCENE OF THE CRIME! - 2021

Best Direction Of A Stream

Katie Welch and Amanda Schapiro - LIGHTS, STAGE, SING CABARET - Broadway Everyday Star Theater

Best Editing Of A Stream

Katie Welch and Amanda Schapiro - LIGHTS, STAGE, SING CABARET - Broadway Everyday Star

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jo Averill-Snell - SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite

Best Musical

LIGHTS, STAGE, SING CABARET - Broadway Everyday Star Theater

Best Performer In A Musical

Zda 'Z' Sumbillo - LIGHTS, STAGE, SING CABARET - Broadway Everyday Star

Best Performer In A Play

Zach Finley - THE WENDY HOUSE - Lab Theater

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Troy Banks - LIGHTS, STAGE, SING CABARET - Broadway Everyday Star

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Christopher Reinhardt - A NECESSARY CONVERSATION - VOICES OF TRUTH THEATRE FESTIVAL - Powerstories Theatre

Best Play

THE WENDY HOUSE - LAB Theater Project

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

CARROLLWOOD PLAYERS' ONE ACT FESTIVAL - Carrollwood Players

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chelsie Smith and Emily Cockerill - POP GOES AMERICA - Carrollwood Players Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jeremy Douglass - SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

LIGHTS, STAGE, SING CABARET - Broadway Everyday Star Theater

Best Streaming Musical

LIGHTS, STAGE, SING CABARET - Broadway Everyday Star Theater

Best Streaming Play

A CONVERSATION WITH MYSELF - VOICES OF TRUTH THEATRE FESTIVAL - Outcast Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Katie Voorhees - GODSPELL - Eight O'Clock Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Matthew McGee - THE PEOPLE DOWNSTAIRS - American Stage

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Shelly Amos - LIGHTS, STAGE, SING CABARET - Broadway Everyday Star

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Layla Kuck - A NECESSARY CONVERSATION - VOICES OF TRUTH THEATRE FESTIVAL - Powerstories Theatre

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

AMERICAN STAGE IN THE PARK: 'FOOTLOOSE' - American Stage

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

A CLOCKWORK ORANGE - Jobsite