Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Tampa Awards
LIGHTS, STAGE, SING CABARET - Broadway Everyday Star Theater Wins Best Musical!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
2021 BroadwayWorld Tampa Award Winners
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Alison Burns - SHOUT! - 2021
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
David Fraga - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Carrollwood Players Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Katie Welch and Amanda Schapiro - LIGHTS, STAGE, SING CABARET - Broadway Everyday Star Theater
Best Direction Of A Play
Jeron Dooling - ANNNNND... SCENE OF THE CRIME! - 2021
Best Direction Of A Stream
Katie Welch and Amanda Schapiro - LIGHTS, STAGE, SING CABARET - Broadway Everyday Star Theater
Best Editing Of A Stream
Katie Welch and Amanda Schapiro - LIGHTS, STAGE, SING CABARET - Broadway Everyday Star
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jo Averill-Snell - SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite
Best Musical
LIGHTS, STAGE, SING CABARET - Broadway Everyday Star Theater
Best Performer In A Musical
Zda 'Z' Sumbillo - LIGHTS, STAGE, SING CABARET - Broadway Everyday Star
Best Performer In A Play
Zach Finley - THE WENDY HOUSE - Lab Theater
Best Performer In A Streaming Musical
Troy Banks - LIGHTS, STAGE, SING CABARET - Broadway Everyday Star
Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Christopher Reinhardt - A NECESSARY CONVERSATION - VOICES OF TRUTH THEATRE FESTIVAL - Powerstories Theatre
Best Play
THE WENDY HOUSE - LAB Theater Project
Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
CARROLLWOOD PLAYERS' ONE ACT FESTIVAL - Carrollwood Players
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Chelsie Smith and Emily Cockerill - POP GOES AMERICA - Carrollwood Players Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jeremy Douglass - SHOCKHEADED PETER - Jobsite
Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret
LIGHTS, STAGE, SING CABARET - Broadway Everyday Star Theater
Best Streaming Musical
LIGHTS, STAGE, SING CABARET - Broadway Everyday Star Theater
Best Streaming Play
A CONVERSATION WITH MYSELF - VOICES OF TRUTH THEATRE FESTIVAL - Outcast Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Katie Voorhees - GODSPELL - Eight O'Clock Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Matthew McGee - THE PEOPLE DOWNSTAIRS - American Stage
Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical
Shelly Amos - LIGHTS, STAGE, SING CABARET - Broadway Everyday Star
Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play
Layla Kuck - A NECESSARY CONVERSATION - VOICES OF TRUTH THEATRE FESTIVAL - Powerstories Theatre
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical
AMERICAN STAGE IN THE PARK: 'FOOTLOOSE' - American Stage
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play
A CLOCKWORK ORANGE - Jobsite