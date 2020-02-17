West Coast Players will present Four Weddings and an Elvis by Nancy Frick, directed by Linda Weir, by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., from March 6-22, 2020.

Four Weddings and an Elvis by Nancy Frick

March 6-22, 2020

Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, Sundays at 2 pm



West Coast Players

21905 US 19 North, near the corner of Drew St. and US 19 N.

Box Office: 727-437-2363 or boxoffice@wcplayers.com



TICKET PRICE: $21; discounts for students and groups of 10 or more.

Four Weddings and An Elvis is about Sandy, the four-times-married-three-times divorced owner of a wedding chapel in Las Vegas who has certainly seen her fair share of weddings! In this funny and heart-warming play, we witness four of Sandy's most memorable: Bev and Stan, who are getting married as revenge on their exes; Vanessa and Bryce, two arrogant, aging stars who are tying the knot as a publicity ploy; and Martin and Fiona, a gentle postal-worker and a tough ex-con who couldn't be more in love! The final wedding is the most touching of all: Sandy's fifth and final wedding to the love of her life.





