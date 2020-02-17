West Coast Players Will Present FOUR WEDDINGS AND AN ELVIS
West Coast Players will present Four Weddings and an Elvis by Nancy Frick, directed by Linda Weir, by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., from March 6-22, 2020.
INFORMATION
WHAT:
Four Weddings and an Elvis by Nancy Frick
March 6-22, 2020
Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, Sundays at 2 pm
WHERE:
West Coast Players
21905 US 19 North, near the corner of Drew St. and US 19 N.
Box Office: 727-437-2363 or boxoffice@wcplayers.com
TICKET PRICE: $21; discounts for students and groups of 10 or more.
ABOUT:
Four Weddings and An Elvis is about Sandy, the four-times-married-three-times divorced owner of a wedding chapel in Las Vegas who has certainly seen her fair share of weddings! In this funny and heart-warming play, we witness four of Sandy's most memorable: Bev and Stan, who are getting married as revenge on their exes; Vanessa and Bryce, two arrogant, aging stars who are tying the knot as a publicity ploy; and Martin and Fiona, a gentle postal-worker and a tough ex-con who couldn't be more in love! The final wedding is the most touching of all: Sandy's fifth and final wedding to the love of her life.