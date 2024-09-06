WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Comes to Tampa's Stageworks Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"What the Constitution Means to Me" will be performed September 27 through October 13, 2024, at Stageworks Theatre located at 1120 E Kennedy Blvd in Tampa's Channel District.

This boundary-breaking play breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of Americans. Fifteen-year-old Heidi Schreck paid her college tuition by speaking in debate competitions across the country. Now, 25 years later, she tells the story of four generations of women in her family whose lives were shaped by the Constitution, addressing themes of women's rights, domestic abuse, immigration and U.S. History.

By exploring the document through a personal lens, "What the Constitution Means to Mean" challenges audiences to examine its relevance in contemporary society through an engaging and interactive format. Audience members debate and vote on the Constitution's merits and the play's conclusion is different at each performance.

"This production is more than just a play, it's a conversation starter," said Producing Artistic Director, Karla Hartley. "Theatre has the power to inspire critical thinking and foster civic engagement. As the U.S. prepares for an unprecedented presidential election, this play offers a timely opportunity to reflect on how the Constitution impacts our daily life."

Longtime Stageworks favorite, Kari Goetz, will star as Heidi. Matthew DePasquale has been cast as Legionnaire/Mike while Blake High School sophomore, Raleigh Lockett, makes her professional debut at Stageworks and completes the cast as the Teen Debater.

The creative team includes Director, Gigi Jennewein; Scenic Designer, Taylor Walters-Riggsbee; Lighting and Sound Designer, Karla Hartley; Costume Design & Production Stage Manager, Heather Krueger; Production Carpenter, Brandon Agan, and Scenic Painter, Leiann Klein.

Productions of "What the Constitution Means to Me" will be performed on Friday nights at 8 p.m., and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m.

Season subscriptions for the 2024-25 season are available now for purchase online at www.stageworkstheatre.org or by calling the box office at (813) 374-2416. The Adult Flex Pass provides six tickets for ticketholders to use any way they wish during the season. A discounted version of the pass is available for Seniors, Students, Educators, and Military personnel (with valid ID). Individual show tickets and group tickets are also available.

Stageworks will again host Opening Night Champagne Receptions. All opening night ticket holders have the opportunity to attend this pre-performance event.

