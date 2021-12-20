Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Third Annual Reggae Jam With Inner Circle And The Wailers Announced at Oasis Wynwood

The event will take place on January 2

Dec. 20, 2021  

Start 2022 off at the 3rd Annual Reggae Jam featuring live musical performances by Inner Circle and The Wailers on Sunday, January 2 at Oasis Wynwood. Doors open at 3 pm with the show starting at 6 pm. The family friendly event for all ages will showcase some of the most influential and iconic reggae artists including Inner Circle, The Wailers and more guests to be announced.

The Wailers, the legendary and Grammy nominated band of the late Bob Marley have many hits from their iconic album Legend: The Best of Bob Marley And The Wailers including Could You Be Loved and No Women, No Cry. Also headlining is Grammy award winning reggae band Inner Circle, world renowned for the Bad Boys movie theme song Bad Boys and Sweat. South Florida residents and brothers Ian Lewis and Roger Lewis founded Inner Circle. The band is celebrating over 50 years of playing reggae music together and is a token of love and longevity within the industry. Reggae Jam music is provided by Dubwise Sound Station.

Previous Reggae Jam performers have included the Grammy award winning reggae band Steel Pulse, Damian Marley, Stephen Marley and Skip Marley.

Tickets to the Sunday, January 2nd Reggae Jam are $15 and available at https://www.tixr.com/groups/oasismiami/events/dubwise-miami-inner-circle-presents-reggae-jam-33529.


