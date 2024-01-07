ThinkTank Theatre's SHE KILLS MONSTERS By Qui Nguyen Opens This Friday January 12th

She Kills Monsters, written by Qui Nguyen and directed by Katie Calahan, opens this Friday, January 12th with ThinkTank Theatre. Those interested are invited to join us for the Opening Night Celebration on Friday, January 12th at 7:30pm for some fun Cosplay, an after-show toast and yummies and some fun Pre Show D&D Festivities. You can also attend a preview performance of the production on the 11th. The production runs January 11th-21st, 2024 and is presented at Stageworks Theatre.

The cast of She Kills Monsters is made up of a variety of young Tampa Bay favorites and a few new faces too, featuring: Gaby Alezard, Jacqueline Do, Parker Greenblatt, William Alejandro Barba, Sofia Pickford, Via Shea, Adeline Richardson, Grace Grammig, Megan Merritt, Kayley Jewel, Jamie Saunders, Robert Logan Mays, and George Tsambis.

ThinkTank Theatre's Producing Artistic Director, Georgia Mallory Guy shares, “She Kills Monsters is one of those sneaky plays where its appeal to younger audiences - teenagers and early college - seemingly masks just how much it actually speaks to the generations above them. It's set in 1995, so the music and the 90s reference brings on belly laughs with just a hint of bittersweetness. And the universal themes of the play - grief, loss, identity - are sweetly nestled in with seriously comedic Dungeons and Dragons epicness. I know nothing about DnD except the name, have watched multiple runs of the show in rehearsals, and I laughed my face off and shed a few tears. It's a good one.”

She Kills Monsters tells the story of Agnes Evans, a young woman grieving for her deceased sister. The Evans sisters never were especially close, but after Tilly's death Agnes receives a notebook containing a game scenario created by her sister. She discovers that Tilly was a well-known, passionate Dungeons and Dragons player. In order to unlock more secrets about her mysterious younger sibling, Agnes recruits a “dungeon master” named Chuck to help her understand and grieve Tilly. Chock-full of supermodel elves, dominatrix warrior women, and nasty ogres, She Kills Monsters is a surprisingly sweet tale of friendship, loss, and acceptance. It is an epic adventure that's got a little something for everyone!

The production will be presented at Stageworks Theatre, located at 1120 E Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33602. Performances will be on Thursday 1/11 (preview only) at 7:30pm, Fridays 1/12 (opening) and 1/19 at 7:30pm, Saturdays 1/13 and 1/20 at 2:00pm and 7:30pm, and Sundays 1/14 and 1/21 (closing) at 2:00pm. There will be a “sensory friendly” matinee performance on Saturday, January 13th, and an added Monday “industry night” performance on January 15th at 7:30pm. For discounted tickets, audiences can attend on January 11th at 7:30pm, 13th at 2:00pm, and 15th at 7:30pm.

About ThinkTank:

At ThinkTank Theatre, we hold steadfast to the vision of producing thought-provoking, awe-inspiring, professional theatre for young people and family audiences. We strive vigorously to produce high-quality theatrical events and productions, programs for our communities through inclusion and accessibility, and to inspire audiences of all ages to find within themselves their sense of adventure, creativity and curiosity.

ThinkTank believes the work being done for young audiences today should reflect the lives of young people, speaking to them directly, and we dedicate ourselves to honoring a more progressive, forward-thinking approach, setting an example of TYA productions for the American theatre.

Our 23/24 season is made possible thanks to our sponsors: The Gobioff Foundation, Lab Athletics, The Florida Division of Arts and Culture, and the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners. SHE KILLS MONSTERS is sponsored by Matt and Mary Gordon, Hal Freedman and Willi Rudowsky and The University of Tampa Physician Assistant Program.

Graphic credit: Calee Gardner