ThinkTank Theatre Opens Its 2024/2025 Season With NUMBER THE STARS

ThinkTank Theatre will open its 6th producing season with the theatrical version of Lois Lowry's Newbery Award winning novel, Number the Stars.

The play is adapted for the stage by Dr. Douglas W. Larche with assistance from Susan Elliot Larche. The production will be presented at the JCC on the Cohn Campus and will run from Saturday, November 9th through Sunday, November 17th, with a preview performance on November 7th. The production will also include a sensory performance on Sunday, November 10th at 2:00pm.

The play version closely follows the well-known, award-winning novel. During the German occupation of Denmark in World War II, the Nazis closed down Jewish-owned businesses and began to round up the Jews for relocation to concentration camps for the final solution. Danish freedom fighters of all ages risked everything in daring, hurried attempts to rescue the entire Jewish population. The young Annemarie Johansen faces soldiers, interrogations, fierce dogs, personal danger, the loss of loved ones and her own fears as she tries to help her best friend, Ellen Rosen, escape across the ocean to Sweden and safety. Courage, faith, ingenuity and even her fledgling acting skills eventually win the day. The popular novel won the 1990 John Newbery Medal Award which is awarded annually by the Association for Library Service to Children, a division of the American Library Association, to the author of the most distinguished contribution to American literature for children each year.

The play features some faces familiar to ThinkTank's audiences in addition to a few new company members. Adeline Richardson (The Wolves, The Lightning Thief: The Musical, Enough! Plays - ThinkTank) will take on the role of the brave Annemarie Johansen alongside Eve Anton (The Crucible – Tampa Rep/ThinkTank) who will portray the role of Ellen Rosen. Both young women are members of ThinkTank's Young Artists' Ensemble Apprentice Company and attend local high schools, with Richardson attending Berkeley Prep and Anton attending Plant High School. Lisa Malloy (Xanadu, The Wedding Singer – Eight O'Clock Theatre) will be making her ThinkTank debut as Mrs. Johansen alongside Reynaldo Garcia (The Crazy Time – West Coast Players, Spamalot – Theatre eXceptional) who is also making his ThinkTank debut with the role of Mr. Johansen.

Other notable Tampa Bay Theatre and ThinkTank faces include Georgios Tsambis (Irena's Vow – Powerstories, She Kills Monsters – ThinkTank) who will take on the role of Peter Neilsen, Robert Logan Mays (She Kills Monsters – ThinkTank) who will join ThinkTank once again with the role of Uncle Henrik, and Kara Gold-Harris (The Amphibians, Exhibit in the Zoo – ThinkTank, Rumors – HatTrick) who will step from behind the ThinkTank directing chair and onto the stage for the role of Mrs. Rosen and also guide the audience as the Narrator of the play.

Newcomers to the ThinkTank stage also include Nick Noelte (Irena's Vow – Powerstories) who will take on the role of Mr. Rosen. Noelte is no stranger to the area as many know him from productions with Carrollwood Players and Powerstories Theater in addition to his position as the Middle Division Theatre Director at Berkeley Preparatory School. There will also be a few new faces from ThinkTank's Young Artists' Ensemble Apprentice Company making their ThinkTank mainstage debut. Yara Amani (Tampa Bay Christian Academy) and Rio Julianna Ricardo (homeschool) will trade out the role of the loveable Kirstie Johansen, Jules Narvarte (Robinson I.B.) will take on the role of Samuel Hirsh and serve as the lead foley artist and Ashlin Sullivan (Robinson I.B.) will be involved in the ensemble in addition to serving as the understudy for Annemarie, for which she will go on for three performances.

Number the Stars is directed by ThinkTank's Producing Artistic Director, Georgia Mallory Guy (The Crucible – ThinkTank/Tampa Rep, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown – ThinkTank/freeFall) with assistant direction by Young Artists' Ensemble Member Samantha Bollinger (Plant High School). Jessica Scruggs (Ring of Fire, Indecent – American Stage, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown – ThinkTank/freeFall) will serve as the movement coach and live music will be supplied by University of Tampa Senior, Josh Hett. Keith Eisenstadt (Next to Normal – Tampa Rep, She Kills Monsters – ThinkTank) will serve as the Set Designer, William Glenn (Tampa Fringe) will serve as the Lighting Designer and Sofia Pickford (The Crucible – ThinkTank/Tampa Rep, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown – ThinkTank/freeFall) will serve as the costume and wig designer. The production is stage managed by Jessie Dorsey (The Crucible – ThinkTank/Tampa Rep, The Beauty Queen of Leenane – Jobsite).

Performances for Number the Stars will take place at the JCC on the Cohn Campus on Thursdays 11/7 (Preview) and 11/14 and Saturdays 11/9 (Opening) and 11/16 at 7:30 PM and Sundays 11/10 and 11/17 at 2:00 PM and 6:00 PM. There will also be a special Veteran's Day/Industry Night Performance on Monday 11/11 at 7:30 PM. The first Sunday matinee on 11/10 will be a Sensory Performance specifically geared for our community members with special needs, their friends and families and any families with children 7 and younger to attend. The JCC on the Cohn Campus is located at 13009 Community Campus Dr, Tampa, FL 33625. The production is recommended for ages 8+ due to some scary moments and adult themes.

Ticket prices for the production range from $20 - $40. Opening Night Tickets for Saturday 11/9 are $40 and include admission to the Opening Night Celebration following the performance sponsored by David Anton and Becky Ferrell-Anton and Allison and Tommy Richardson. The performances on Thursday 11/14, Saturday 11/16 at 7:30 PM, Sundays 11/17 at 2:00 PM and 11/10 and 11/17 at 6:00 PM are $32.50 for general admission and $22.50 for Students/Artists/Seniors Adults (65+).

The performances on Thursday 11/7 at 7:30 PM (Preview Performance), Sunday 11/10 at 2:00 PM (Sensory Performance) and Monday 11/11 at 7:30 PM (Veteran's Day/Industry Night Performance) are $20. The Monday 11/11 performance is also free/pay-what-you-can donation for any Veterans or Active Military who would like to attend. Seating is limited for each performance and tickets can be purchased via the ThinkTank website at https://www.thinktanktya.org/numberthestars. There are no ticketing fees. Tickets purchased during the month of October can use the code OctoberStar to save 10% on any regularly priced show ($22.50/$32.50).

