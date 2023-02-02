Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

These Six Plays Will Debut at American Stage Lift Every Voice: New Play Festival

The festival runs March 3 - 5, 2023.

Feb. 02, 2023  
These Six Plays Will Debut at American Stage Lift Every Voice: New Play Festival

When American Stage put out a call for emerging playwrights to submit their never-before-produced scripts, the submission box was flooded with more than 200 entries.

This February, it has been narrowed down to six plays, all ranging from queer dramas to historical pieces. What do they all have in common?

They're all plays in their infancy stages, and American Stage hopes to give them a platform on their way to the top.

"We sought to feature playwrights and plays that promote, celebrate, or explore the experience of BIPOC and/or LGBTQIA+ individuals with themes that are relevant to our world today, featuring characters who inspire us," said Associate Artistic Producer Patrick A. Jackson. "It was important to consider what voices may be missing from our mainstage season this year and consider celebrating them with a selection in the festival."

On March 3-5, The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art will come alive with speakers, playwrights, panels, and of course, staged readings of the six brand-new plays, all cast with local actors.


At Friday's opening, Chicago-based dramaturg, Regina Victor will open the weekend with a keynote speech about the impact of new plays on American culture.

"I am thrilled to be a part of LEV's mission to champion new and emerging voices in American Theatre. I have dedicated my career to this work and it's an honor to co-conspire with American Stage," Victor said.

Panels and staged readings will unfold all weekend.


In addition to six main pieces of theatre coming to the James Museum stage, Pinellas high school and middle school students will get the opportunity to show off their playwriting skills. The annual American Stage Write On! program connects local schools with theatre professionals to help guide students toward writing their own plays.

This year, students from Thurgood Marshall Middle School, Lakewood High School, Northeast High School, and Boca Ciega High School will showcase their original works as staged readings.

"I love new plays. I love working on them, lifting them up, and celebrating the Bards of our day," said American Stage Producing Artistic Director Helen R. Murray. As we continue to evolve as a society, we need these writers to hold up the mirror and bring us into the nuanced viewpoints and conversations about the way we live."

Pueblo Revolt by Dillon Chitto

The year is 1680 in what we now know as New Mexico. The Indigenous population is living under Colonial Spanish rule, and the Pueblo Revolt will soon begin. Two brothers, one a budding revolutionary, and the other, a gay idealist, are bracing for a battle of survival, morality, and what it means to be human in this historical comedy.

Mestiza, or Mixed by Melissa Leilani Larson

Lark Timon is no stranger to failure; it loomed large throughout her filmmaking career. Plagued by debt and professional disappointment, Lark chances upon a potentially career-changing opportunity only to be confronted by questions about her art, her relationships, and her identity as a mixed-race queer woman.

Decolonizing Your Mind with Walter Mercado by Jayne Deely

Zee, a bartender struggling through her mid 20's in New York is visited by the three ghosts of Christmas past. But instead of the Chrismas Carol narrative, the three ghosts are her Puerto Rican ancestors, confronting her with a long-forgotten truth. Decolonizing Your Mind with Walter Mercado is a uniquely Puerto Rican, uniquely New York, and uniquely queer story.

The Figs by Doug Robinson

How much would you sacrifice for love? The Figs is a fairytale-like play about what-ifs, desires, and obsession. Follow a mad king obsessed with figs, a star-crossed princess infatuated with an innkeeper, a boy whose only friend is a swan, and a wily storyteller. The Figs pushes for audiences to remember the wonder held inside a good story.

Lati-NO! by Miguel Muñoz

Popular student John Flowers is "living the dream" at Americaland High School and hiding his Latin roots while pretending to be the all-American boy in this dark comedy. Everyone is in love with him, he can do no wrong, that is until, a new student, Macho, with maracas in hand, blows his façade. What happens when the dream starts to crumble and who is John without his false reality?

After Orlando by Madeline Sayet

Written in response to the Pulse Nightclub tragedy, After Orlando is a short play that shares a first-person account of what goes through your mind during this terrifying moment. But who is speaking? Is it the shooter, the bystander or the victim? Three actors, three directors, three perspectives, and one play.



Montreal-based RUBBERBAND Dance Company Presents Vics Mix At HCC Ybor City Campus Photo
Montreal-based RUBBERBAND Dance Company Presents Vic's Mix At HCC Ybor City Campus
Hillsborough Community College's Visual and Performing Arts (VAPA) Series presents Vic's Mix performed by Montreal-based RUBBERBAND Dance on February 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m. in the Mainstage Theatre on the Ybor City Campus.
Review: Mat Smarts THE AGITATORS at FreeFall Theatre Company Photo
Review: Mat Smart's THE AGITATORS at FreeFall Theatre Company
The Agitators is a play that was created in 2017 by playwright Mat Smart, which was then later turned into a podcast. Commissioned by the New York State Council on the Arts, the play shows the friendly/and not-so-friendly relationship between Susan B. Anthony and Fredrick Douglass over the course of 45 years leading up to Douglass’s death. The play itself opens with Douglass playing the violin and Susan B. Anthony is at a picnic. After premiering shortly following the lifting of restrictions following the COVID-19 Pandemic, and being produced by the Alabama Shakespeare Festival in 2020. The play won the Edgerton Award in 2017 for New Play.
Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the West Coast Players Photo
Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the West Coast Players
You've never seen a LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS quite like this!
Review: NEXT TO NORMAL Asks the Hard Questions at Manatee Players Photo
Review: NEXT TO NORMAL Asks the Hard Questions at Manatee Players
Next to Normal is a 2008 Rock Musical written by Brian Yorkey and Tom Kitt. The plot tells the story of a mother (Diana) who struggles with progressive Bipolar Disorder and how managing the disease and its effects take a toll on her family. The award-winning musical covers such topics as depression, grief, suicide, drug abuse, and ethics of modern psychiatry all set against the backdrop of a suburban lifestyle.

More Hot Stories For You


Montreal-based RUBBERBAND Dance Company Presents Vic's Mix At HCC Ybor City CampusMontreal-based RUBBERBAND Dance Company Presents Vic's Mix At HCC Ybor City Campus
February 2, 2023

Hillsborough Community College's Visual and Performing Arts (VAPA) Series presents Vic's Mix performed by Montreal-based RUBBERBAND Dance on February 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m. in the Mainstage Theatre on the Ybor City Campus.
Creative Team Announced for THIS IS OUR YOUTH at The Off-Central PlayersCreative Team Announced for THIS IS OUR YOUTH at The Off-Central Players
January 27, 2023

The Off-Central Players will present THIS IS OUR YOUTH February 9th through 19.
Chicago Writer Regina Victor Announced as Keynote Speaker of American Stage's Lift Every Voice: New Play Festival.Chicago Writer Regina Victor Announced as Keynote Speaker of American Stage's Lift Every Voice: New Play Festival.
January 19, 2023

American Stage's Lift Every Voice: New Play Festival is a three-day celebration of theatre, new plays, and aspiring writers hosted at downtown St. Pete's James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art.  The play festival [March 3-5, 2023] will be kicked off with a keynote speaker and multidisciplinary theatre artist: Regina Victor. 
THE AGITATORS Comes To freeFall Beginning This MonthTHE AGITATORS Comes To freeFall Beginning This Month
January 18, 2023

freeFall starts off 2023 with a new play by Mat Smart. The Agitators tells of the enduring but tempestuous friendship of Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass.
ThinkTank's THE WOLVES To Open This Friday At Stageworks Theatre In ChannelsideThinkTank's THE WOLVES To Open This Friday At Stageworks Theatre In Channelside
January 12, 2023

ThinkTank Theatre will open Sarah DeLappe's award winning play 'The Wolves' at Stageworks this Friday, January 13th and run through the 22nd. The play follows the experiences of nine teenage girls as they warm up for their Saturday morning soccer games. 'The Wolves' is an Obie award winning play which opened off-broadway in 2016 and was a 2017 Pulitzer Prize Finalist.
share