The Salvation Army Partners With Ruth Eckerd Hall To Serve Over 500 Local Families In Need

On Friday, June 12, The Salvation Army, in partnership with Ruth Eckerd Hall and the City of Clearwater Police Department, held the first of three drive-through food distribution events at Ruth Eckerd Hall that served over 500 local families in need.

The next food distributions at Ruth Eckerd Hall will be on Friday, June 19 and Friday, June 26 beginning at 10 am and continuing until all items have been fully distributed. In order to comply with CDC guidelines, recipients must stay in their vehicles during the distribution. Ruth Eckerd Hall is located at 1111 N. McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater.

The Salvation Army in Clearwater and Upper Pinellas needs support to be able to continue to provide needed services throughout this pandemic. To learn more and support The Salvation Army's efforts visit SalvationArmyClearwater.org.

