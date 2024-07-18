The Off-Central and Outcast Theatre Collective to Present Regional Premiere ORANGE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Off-Central and Outcast Theatre Collective will join forces for the regional premier of Orange, a play by Aditi Kapil. An adventure through Orange County told from the point of view of a young woman on the autism spectrum, Orange follows seventeen-year-old Leela on a classic coming-of-age cruise around town on the last night of summer.

The production stars Kathryn Huettel as Leela, and features Annalise Drab and Faizan Basheer playing the many characters Leela encounters on her adventure in the OC. Outcast board member and Off-Central artistic associate Troy Brooks makes his directorial debut, with assistant direction from Josh Goff, fellow board member of Outcast and staple of the local theatre community.

“I fell in love with this play from page one” says Troy Brooks “and I couldn’t be more thrilled to help bring it to life here in my hometown with this incredibly talented team. Kapil’s writing is so fresh and hip, equal parts humorous and heartfelt. A playwright of South Asian descent, and mother to a daughter on the autism spectrum, her tale of a South Asian-American family with a neurodivergent young woman at the center is told with stunning realism and truth. I, myself, am neurodivergent, and find this work to be one of the most honest portrayals of our community's lived experience.”

Both The Off-Central and Outcast Theatre Collective are 501c3 non-profits. The Off-Central’s mission is to share the power of creativity through theater, arts and education. Outcast Theatre Collective creates at the intersection of art and social justice. Their mission is to enhance local theatrical diversity by facilitating the professional development of artists from marginalized communities. Outcast would like to thank the Gobioff Foundation for their continued support.

Orange runs August 1st through August 11th at The Off-Central. There will be a special Sensory Friendly Performance August 4th at 3pm. The play runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission. Tickets are available at theoffcentral.com.

