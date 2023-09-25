The Off-Central Players Present The World Premiere Of GHOST STORIES FROM YELLOWSTONE

Opening October 5th and running through the 15, The Off-Central Players have once again teamed up with two-time Eugene O'Neill award winning playwright William Leavengood to produce their second combined world-premier. Written and directed by William Leavengood, Ghost Stories From Yellowstone features artistic director Ward Smith as Malcolm (Mal) Lindelie, the head of a family that must either explode or find some new way back to healing and understanding after some poor decisions.

Making their OCP debuts are Kiara Dorothea as Mal's angst-propelled daughter Olivia; Dominic Reatini as the loose cannon son, Trip; Margaret Murphy as mom Cassandra, and returning to the company since last season's Into The Night, is Mackenzie Aaryn in role of the free- spirited friend, Rhiannon. All told through the eyes of a family who must use humor and tolerance to deal with each other's difficult personalities and personal demons.

This YELLOWSTONE has received public readings in Los Angeles at the Moving Arts Theatre and a workshop/staged reading in New York at The Playroom Theater. It was a semi-finalist for the National Playwright's Conference in 2016. Mr. Leavengood is an alumnus of Circle Repertory; an author of over 50 plays, screenplays and books for musicals which have received numerous productions regionally and in New York at Primary Stages and Circle Repertory, among others. Locally, he is best known for Webb's City, The Musical and, most recently, two other Off-Central productions: The Sister-Mothers of Gulfport and The Azure Sky in Oz.

The World Premier of Ghost Stories of Yellowstone October 5th with p[performances to the 15th. For showtimes and tickets click over to Click Here for more.