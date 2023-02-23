Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Off-Central Players Present NATIVE GARDENS

Performances begin March 16, 2023.

Feb. 23, 2023  

After what amounts to 'taking five' from their hit This Is Our Youth, The Off-Central Players are busy tending to their next production Karen Zacarias' Native Gardens. Performances begin March 16, 2023.

Saint Pete's own internationally recognized theater artist Roxanne Fay stars along with artistic director Ward Smith in this brilliant, contemporary comedy where cultures and gardens clash, turning well-intentioned neighbors into feuding enemies.

Co-starring Reynaldo Garcia as Pablo, a high-powered lawyer, and Jade Ashley Rivera, as doctoral candidate Tania, his very pregnant wife, are realizing the American dream when they purchase a house next door to community stalwarts Virginia (Fay) and Frank (Smith).

A delicate disagreement over a long-standing fence line soon spirals into an all-out border dispute, exposing both couples' notions of race, taste, class, and privilege.

The hilarious results guarantee no one comes out smelling like a rose. Directed By Jack Holloway.




Previews: IN MCCLINTOCKS CORN at Powerstories Theatre Photo
Previews: IN MCCLINTOCK'S CORN at Powerstories Theatre
Dr. Barbara McClintock was an autistic trailblazer, a female pioneer who broke boundaries with her maize (corn) DNA research. Despite bullying from male colleagues, she persisted in her studies. She triumphed in a male-dominated field, eventually earning a Nobel prize and changing the understanding of human genetics and DNA.
Previews: THE VETERANS CREATIVE ARTS SHOWCASE At Straz Center Photo
Previews: THE VETERANS CREATIVE ARTS SHOWCASE At Straz Center
In collaboration with the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital and Bay Pines VA Healthcare Systems, the free public annual event showcases local veterans' fine art, music, writing, dance, and theatre talents. The event highlights the therapeutic use of the arts in healing the mind, body, and soul.
Previews: THE SOUND OF MUSIC, YOUTH EDITION at Patel Conservatory, Straz Center Photo
Previews: THE SOUND OF MUSIC, YOUTH EDITION at Patel Conservatory, Straz Center
Under the direction of Audrey Siegler, Patel Conservatory students, ages five to 16, will perform The Sound of Music, Youth Edition, a love story about Maria. She is a young governess who brings light and music into the lives of the Von Trapp family, only to face danger from Nazis during the early days of World War II.
Review: Douglas Lyons CHICKEN & BISCUITS at the Asolo Repertory Theatre Photo
Review: Douglas Lyons' CHICKEN & BISCUITS at the Asolo Repertory Theatre
As its title suggests, it's like theatrical comfort food.

More Hot Stories For You


American Stage Will Open Free Banned Book Library During LocaltopiaAmerican Stage Will Open Free Banned Book Library During Localtopia
February 16, 2023

American Stage, Keep St. Pete Lit, and Tombolo Books are taking a stand against legislation approved by Gov. Ron DeSantis that allows for 'book banning' in schools. 
ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD Frank Sinatra Tribute Comes to The Mahaffey Theater Next MonthONE MORE FOR THE ROAD Frank Sinatra Tribute Comes to The Mahaffey Theater Next Month
February 13, 2023

ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD honors the musical legacy of Frank Sinatra and his tremendous contribution to the Great American Songbook. Direct from Carnegie Hall, this captivating production will appear at The Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg, Wednesday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m.
LAB Theater Project Opens New Original Comedy A ROOSTER'S TALE, March 2LAB Theater Project Opens New Original Comedy A ROOSTER'S TALE, March 2
February 8, 2023

LAB Theater Project presents The Rooster's Tale, a new play by Paula Fell.  Based on “true” events in Medieval England, this riotous play uses timeless humor (with a bit of buffoonery), classic wordplay, and a very unlikely event to illustrate one humble family's path to triumph through some very contemporary problems.
The Off-Central Players 2023 Spring Season Opens This Week With THIS IS OUR YOUTHThe Off-Central Players 2023 Spring Season Opens This Week With THIS IS OUR YOUTH
February 6, 2023

Following an intense rehearsal schedule, Off-Central Players opens 2023 with Kenneth Lonergan's brutally honest and hilarious, This Is Our Youth.
These Six Plays Will Debut at American Stage Lift Every Voice: New Play FestivalThese Six Plays Will Debut at American Stage Lift Every Voice: New Play Festival
February 2, 2023

When American Stage put out a call for emerging playwrights to submit their never-before-produced scripts, the submission box was flooded with more than 200 entries.  This February, it has been narrowed  down to six plays, all ranging from queer dramas to historical pieces.
share