The Off-Central Players Present NATIVE GARDENS

After what amounts to 'taking five' from their hit This Is Our Youth, The Off-Central Players are busy tending to their next production Karen Zacarias' Native Gardens. Performances begin March 16, 2023.

Saint Pete's own internationally recognized theater artist Roxanne Fay stars along with artistic director Ward Smith in this brilliant, contemporary comedy where cultures and gardens clash, turning well-intentioned neighbors into feuding enemies.

Co-starring Reynaldo Garcia as Pablo, a high-powered lawyer, and Jade Ashley Rivera, as doctoral candidate Tania, his very pregnant wife, are realizing the American dream when they purchase a house next door to community stalwarts Virginia (Fay) and Frank (Smith).

A delicate disagreement over a long-standing fence line soon spirals into an all-out border dispute, exposing both couples' notions of race, taste, class, and privilege.

The hilarious results guarantee no one comes out smelling like a rose. Directed By Jack Holloway.