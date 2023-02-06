Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Off-Central Players 2023 Spring Season Opens This Week With THIS IS OUR YOUTH

This Is Our Youth follows the forty-eight turbulent hours in the lives of three very lost souls at the dawn of the Reagan Era.   

Feb. 06, 2023  

The Off-Central Players 2023 Spring Season Opens This Week With THIS IS OUR YOUTH

Following an intense rehearsal schedule, Off-Central Players opens 2023 with Kenneth Lonergan's brutally honest and hilarious, This Is Our Youth.

It's 1982, on Manhattan's Upper West Side, the very last wave of New York City's '60s-style Liberalism has come of age-and there's nowhere left to go. In meticulous, hilarious, and agonizing detail, This Is Our Youth follows the forty-eight turbulent hours in the lives of three very lost souls at the dawn of the Reagan Era.

Local favorites Sydney Reddish, direct from ThinkTank Theatre's production of The Wolves; Harrison Baxley, last seen in the powerful production of King Lear with the Tampa Repertory Theatre, and Anthony Gervais, most recently seen in the OCP's hit A Number star in this living snapshot of the moment between adolescence and adulthood. That moment when many young people first go out into the world on their own, armed only with the ideas and techniques they developed as teenagers-ideas and techniques far more sophisticated than their parents ever realize, and far less effectual than they themselves can possibly imagine. The all-too-familiar coming-of-age moments that Lonergan captures, make the play strikingly resonant for audience members of all ages.

Lead by producing artistic director Ward Smith, The Off- Central creative team also features lighting designer Michael Horn; set design and build by Alan Mohney Jr. and expertly stage managed by Johnny Garde.

This is Our Youth runs February 9th through 19. For more information click over to www.studiograndcentral.com/tickets.




Review: Paul Potenza Will Break Your Heart as THE ELEPHANT MAN at The Tampa Repertory Thea Photo
Review: Paul Potenza Will Break Your Heart as THE ELEPHANT MAN at The Tampa Repertory Theatre
Sometimes a show comes along that is so powerful, at times shattering, with a top-flight cast, that it deserves two Broadway World reviews. Tampa Rep's production of THE ELEPHANT MAN certainly fits into that category. My BWW colleague, Drew Eberhard, saw the show at its final preview, and I had the honor of attending its opening weekend. At the play's center is a performance by Paul Potenza in the title role that should have anyone reading this sentence to stop what they're doing and obtain their tickets ASAP. THE ELEPHANT MAN runs at the HCC Studio Theater in Ybor City thru February 19th, so you better hurry.
Review: FALSETTOS at MAD Theatre of Tampa Photo
Review: FALSETTOS at MAD Theatre of Tampa
Falsettos, a primarily sung-through musical was written by William Finn and James Lapine and features two one-act installments March of the Falsettos and Falsettoland. The aforementioned are the last two additions to a trio of one-act musicals by Finn and Lapine, the other being called In Trousers.
Review: THE ELEPHANT MAN at TampaRep Photo
Review: THE ELEPHANT MAN at TampaRep
Bernard Pomerance’s The Elephant Man, premiered at the Hampstead Theatre in London in November of 1977. Pomerance’s play also transferred to the National Theatre in London for an “In Rep” residency. From January to March of 1979 it played off-Broadway, and made a transfer to the Booth Theatre on Broadway later in 1979, but the production closed in 1981 after 916 regular performances. The Elephant Man received revivals in 2002 and 2014.
Previews: FALSETTOS at MadTheatre Photo
Previews: FALSETTOS at MadTheatre
A story created from two one-acts written nearly a decade apart, Falsettos pairs 1980s March of the Falsettos and 1990s Falsettoland, two acclaimed Off-Broadway musicals, with music and lyrics by William Finn and book by William Finn and James Lapine.

More Hot Stories For You


These Six Plays Will Debut at American Stage Lift Every Voice: New Play FestivalThese Six Plays Will Debut at American Stage Lift Every Voice: New Play Festival
February 2, 2023

When American Stage put out a call for emerging playwrights to submit their never-before-produced scripts, the submission box was flooded with more than 200 entries.  This February, it has been narrowed  down to six plays, all ranging from queer dramas to historical pieces.
Montreal-based RUBBERBAND Dance Company Presents Vic's Mix At HCC Ybor City CampusMontreal-based RUBBERBAND Dance Company Presents Vic's Mix At HCC Ybor City Campus
February 2, 2023

Hillsborough Community College's Visual and Performing Arts (VAPA) Series presents Vic's Mix performed by Montreal-based RUBBERBAND Dance on February 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m. in the Mainstage Theatre on the Ybor City Campus.
Creative Team Announced for THIS IS OUR YOUTH at The Off-Central PlayersCreative Team Announced for THIS IS OUR YOUTH at The Off-Central Players
January 27, 2023

The Off-Central Players will present THIS IS OUR YOUTH February 9th through 19.
Chicago Writer Regina Victor Announced as Keynote Speaker of American Stage's Lift Every Voice: New Play Festival.Chicago Writer Regina Victor Announced as Keynote Speaker of American Stage's Lift Every Voice: New Play Festival.
January 19, 2023

American Stage's Lift Every Voice: New Play Festival is a three-day celebration of theatre, new plays, and aspiring writers hosted at downtown St. Pete's James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art.  The play festival [March 3-5, 2023] will be kicked off with a keynote speaker and multidisciplinary theatre artist: Regina Victor. 
THE AGITATORS Comes To freeFall Beginning This MonthTHE AGITATORS Comes To freeFall Beginning This Month
January 18, 2023

freeFall starts off 2023 with a new play by Mat Smart. The Agitators tells of the enduring but tempestuous friendship of Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass.
share