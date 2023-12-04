The Classic Rock Show Performs The Best Of Classic Rock At The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre On April 5

The Classic Rock Show thunders through performances from the likes of Led Zeppelin, Dire Straits, The Who, Eric Clapton, Queen, The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, and more.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Review: The Incomparable Jeffrey Walker Stands Out in the Center Stage Youth Theatre's Pro Photo 2 Review: The Incomparable Jeffrey Walker Stands Out in the Center Stage Youth Theatre's Production of LES MISERABLES
Previews: FUNNY GIRL at Straz Center Photo 3 Previews: FUNNY GIRL at Straz Center
Review: A Dazzling Revival of FUNNY GIRL Ushers in All the Laughs at Straz Center for The Photo 4 Review: A Dazzling Revival of FUNNY GIRL Ushers in All the Laughs at Straz Center for The Performing Arts

The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre presents The Classic Rock Show World Tour 2024 on Friday, April 5 at 8 pm.

The Classic Rock Show celebrates the very best of classic rock. Paying tribute to its favorite rock heroes, The Classic Rock Show thunders through performances from the likes of Led Zeppelin, Dire Straits, The Who, Eric Clapton, AC/DC, Queen, The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, and many more. An amazing opportunity for rock fans young and old to come together and celebrate three decades of the world's greatest classic rock music with a stunning multi-million dollar sound and light show to match.

Performed with note-for-note precision, bringing the original era-defining recordings back to life on stage, with an amazing sound and light show to match. Anthem after anthem, riff after riff, and solo after solo, culminating in a show-stopping guitar duel that is definitely not to be missed.

Tickets priced at $65, $55, $39.50 and a limited amount of VIP Packages* priced at $165.50
are available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com. The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall is located at 1111 N. McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater and is open Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 6 pm, Friday, from 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturday, from noon to 6 pm. The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre Box Office will open two hours prior to show time.  

*VIP Package includes a premium seat, meet & greet opportunity, tour pass, tour poster and a unique soundcheck experience.




RELATED STORIES - Tampa/St. Petersburg

1
Review: MIRACLE ON 34TH ST: A LIVE MUSICAL RADIO PLAY HERALDS IN THE HOLIDAY SPIRIT at Fre Photo
Review: MIRACLE ON 34TH ST: A LIVE MUSICAL RADIO PLAY HERALDS IN THE HOLIDAY SPIRIT at FreeFall Theatre

Miracle on 34th Street is an American Christmas comedic/drama from 1947 that was produced by 20th century Fox. Based on the story by by Valentine Davies, the film was directed by George Seaton and features Maureen O’Hara, John Payne, Natalie Wood, and Edmund Gwenn. Winning three Academy Awards, Miracle on 34th Street takes place between Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, and the events that transpire when a Department store Santa Claus claims to be the real Santa.

2
Review: THE GREAT CHRISTMAS COOKIE BAKEOFF is Sugar-Filled Holiday Fun at StageWorks Theat Photo
Review: THE GREAT CHRISTMAS COOKIE BAKEOFF is Sugar-Filled Holiday Fun at StageWorks Theatre

The Great Christmas Cookie Bakeoff is a one-act Holiday musical created by Rick Hip-Flore. Featuring a cast of 8 talented students and 4 adults, this whimsical musical is the perfect sugary delight to usher in the Holiday Season.

3
Previews: DR DAVID AND FRIENDS perform benefit concert for the New Tampa Players Penguin P Photo
Previews: DR DAVID AND FRIENDS perform benefit concert for the New Tampa Players' Penguin Project and Ampersand Theatre

The collaboration between Dr. David and the Penguin Project/Ampersand Theatre for this benefit concert has a heartfelt origin. The doctor's daughter, Naomi, has been a peer mentor for the Penguin Project since its inception in 2018.

4
Review: A Dazzling Revival of FUNNY GIRL Ushers in All the Laughs at Straz Center for The Photo
Review: A Dazzling Revival of FUNNY GIRL Ushers in All the Laughs at Straz Center for The Performing Arts

Funny Girl is a semi-autobiographical comedic musical about the life and times of comedian and Broadway star Fanny Brice, and her tumultuous relationship with entrepreneur and gambler Nick Arnstein. With a musical score by Jules Styne, lyrics by Bob Merill, and featuring a book by Isobel Lennart, Funny Girl first opened on Broadway in 1964 featuring Barbara Streisand in the starring role, and was produced by Fanny’s own son-in-law Ray Stark. The first Broadway production received 8 Tony Nominations at the 18th Annual Awards Ceremony, and the OBC (Original Broadway Cast) Recording was inducted into the Grammy’s Hall of Fame in 2004.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning
Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo Video
Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo
View all Videos

Tampa/St. Petersburg SHOWS
A Very Broadway Christmas in Tampa/St. Petersburg A Very Broadway Christmas
Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater (12/15-12/15)Tracker
On Your Feet! in Tampa/St. Petersburg On Your Feet!
Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater (12/07-12/07)Tracker
The Beauty Queen Of Leenane in Tampa/St. Petersburg The Beauty Queen Of Leenane
Jobsite Theater (3/13-4/07)
Girl From the North Country in Tampa/St. Petersburg Girl From the North Country
Straz Center [Carol Morsani Hall] (4/02-4/07)
Hedwig and the Angry Inch in Tampa/St. Petersburg Hedwig and the Angry Inch
American Stage Theatre Company (5/15-6/16)
The Smuggler: A Thriller In Verse in Tampa/St. Petersburg The Smuggler: A Thriller In Verse
Jobsite Theater (8/14-8/25)
Scrooge MacBeth in Tampa/St. Petersburg Scrooge MacBeth
The Off-Central (12/07-12/17)
Moulin Rouge! in Tampa/St. Petersburg Moulin Rouge!
Straz Center [Carol Morsani Hall] (2/07-2/18)
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity) in Tampa/St. Petersburg The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Straz Center [Carol Morsani Hall] (4/16-4/21)
El Maleficio De La Mariposa in Tampa/St. Petersburg El Maleficio De La Mariposa
Jobsite Theater (5/15-6/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You