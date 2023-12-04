The Classic Rock Show Performs The Best Of Classic Rock At The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre On April 5

The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre presents The Classic Rock Show World Tour 2024 on Friday, April 5 at 8 pm.



The Classic Rock Show celebrates the very best of classic rock. Paying tribute to its favorite rock heroes, The Classic Rock Show thunders through performances from the likes of Led Zeppelin, Dire Straits, The Who, Eric Clapton, AC/DC, Queen, The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, and many more. An amazing opportunity for rock fans young and old to come together and celebrate three decades of the world's greatest classic rock music with a stunning multi-million dollar sound and light show to match.

Performed with note-for-note precision, bringing the original era-defining recordings back to life on stage, with an amazing sound and light show to match. Anthem after anthem, riff after riff, and solo after solo, culminating in a show-stopping guitar duel that is definitely not to be missed.



Tickets priced at $65, $55, $39.50 and a limited amount of VIP Packages* priced at $165.50

are available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com. The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall is located at 1111 N. McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater and is open Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 6 pm, Friday, from 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturday, from noon to 6 pm. The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre Box Office will open two hours prior to show time.



*VIP Package includes a premium seat, meet & greet opportunity, tour pass, tour poster and a unique soundcheck experience.