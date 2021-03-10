Tampa Theatre Reopens With Showing of THE FATHER

Tampa Theatre will reopen on March 11 with a showing of The Father.

Anthony (Academy Award-Winner Anthony Hopkins) is 80, mischievous, living defiantly alone and rejecting the caretakers that his daughter, Anne (Olivia Colman, Netflix's The Crown), encouragingly introduces. Yet, finding help is becoming a necessity for Anne; she can't make daily visits anymore, and Anthony's grip on reality is unravelling. As we experience the ebb and flow of his memory, how much of his own identity and past can Anthony cling to? And how will Anne cope as she grieves the loss of her father, while he still lives and breathes before her?

Based on his own play by the same name, Florian Zeller's debut as a feature-film director warmly embraces real life through loving reflection upon the vibrant human condition. Beautifully acted and uncompromisingly poignant in its storytelling, yet surprisingly "sharp and teasingly diabolical" (The Hollywood Reporter), The Father has been nominated for four Golden Globes - including Best Performance by an Actress for Colman and Actor for Hopkins; Best Screenplay for Zeller; and Best Motion Picture - Drama.

Learn more at https://tampatheatre.org/movie/the-father/.