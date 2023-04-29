Tampa Repertory Theatre Announces Cast For ALL MY SONS

Tampa Repertory Theatre has announced the cast for its production of Arthur Miller's Tony Award-winning drama All My Sons. The play will run June 1-18, 2023 at the USF Theatre Centre.

All My Sons tells the story of the Keller family, whose lives are upended when a dark secret from the past comes to light. Joe Keller is a successful businessman who has built a thriving company with his partner, Steve Deever. However, when the war ends, it is revealed that the company had been supplying defective parts to the military, resulting in the deaths of at least 21 pilots. Both partners are arrested and charged, but it is Deever who is ultimately imprisoned, rightly or wrongly, and with dire consequences for both families.

TampaRep favorites Ned Averill-Snell (Every Brilliant Thing, A View from the Bridge, The Iceman Cometh) and Emilia Sargent (A Doll's House, Part 2, Grounded, Silent Sky) will play Joe and Kate Keller, the patriarch and matriarch of the family whose lives are shattered.

The pair have worked together theatrically for over 20 years. "This will be the fourth time we have been married on stage," shares Sargent, who is also the Producing Artistic Director of TampaRep. "Our comfort and history together will certainly make the intricacies of this relationship more authentic and accessible." Averill-Snell agrees. "It's easy to play Emilia's husband, it feels natural, like putting on a favorite shirt. I'm really looking forward to it."

Harrison Baxley (King Lear) will play Chris Keller, the son who is torn between his love for his family and his desire to do what is right, and Calee Gardner (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) will return to the TampaRep stage as Sue Bayliss.

Newcomers to TampaRep include Pauline Lara (Talking With... at Stageworks) as Ann Deever, and James Putnam (freeFall's Baskerville) as George Deever - siblings who view the Keller family through very different eyes. Rounding out the cast are Drew Brown as Dr. Jim Bayliss, Jacob Pham as Bert, and Jonathan O'Brien and Noa Friedman as Frank and Lydia Lubey.

Christopher Marshall was most recently seen on stage in TampaRep's The Elephant Man, but will once again take on the mantle of director for this production. "I first began my relationship with Arthur Miller's All My Sons when I played George in the Milwaukee Rep production in 2003. When I decided to direct the play 6 years later in Los Angeles, it began my love affair with an impeccably written tale, an almost perfect play, with complex and beautiful characters and relationships. I've been so honored to work with TampaRep these past few years as an actor and a director, and I can't wait to introduce our audiences to this piece."

Additions to the creative team include Steven K. Mitchell (A Doll's House, Part 2) as scenic designer, Jayce Bertucelli (The Dreamer Examines His Pillow) as lighting designer, TampaRep newcomer Meli Mossey as costume designer, with Sofia Pickford (The Elephant Man) assisting, and original score by Christopher Wallace. Jessie Dorsey (The Giver, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) returns as Stage Manager, with assistance from Connor Averill-Snell. Paul McColgan (A Doll's House, Part 2, The Giver, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) is technical director.

All My Sons is a riveting and powerful drama that explores the themes of guilt, familial versus social responsibility, and the American dream. It is a must-see for fans of classic theatre, and will stay with you long after the show is over.

Tickets for All My Sons are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.tamparep.org or by calling the box office at (813) 556-8737.

About TampaRep

The Tampa Repertory Theatre is a professional regional theater company that produces transformative, relevant, and compelling plays and musicals, connecting diverse audiences and artists through meaningful and inspiring shared experiences. TampaRep produces theatre with an emphasis on American drama, creating an experience - one that the audience completes - in productions that are innovative, provocative, and classic.