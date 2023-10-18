Stageworks Theatre to Kick Off 2023-24 Season With World Premiere Adaptation Of POIROT RETURNS

The countdown is on for Stageworks Theatre's spectacular 41st season, which opens October 27 with the world premiere of "Poirot Returns!" an original adaptation of Agatha Christie's very first novel.

Adapted by Sarasota-based actor and playwright, Larry Alexander, "Poirot Returns!" is an original adaptation of Agatha Christie's very first detective novel, "The Mysterious Affair at Styles." The production runs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through November 12.

"Poirot Returns!" launches Stageworks' 2023 - 2024 Season of Discovery with the rediscovery of the famous Belgian detective who emerges from retirement to solve the murder of his friend, the affluent widow Emily Inglethorp. Poirot leaves no stone unturned to reveal the truth in this original play. Everyone is suspect and no one is exempt from Poirot's brilliant mind.

Stageworks is delighted to have award-winning actor, Roxanne Fay, step into the roles of Poirot and Emily Inglethorp. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Matthew McGee, who was originally cast in the title role had to withdraw from the production. Sharing the stage with Fay are Lukas Chaviano as Hastings, Shaun Memmel as John, Katherine Yacko as Mary, and Jaryn McCann as Alfred. Susan Haldeman takes on the role of Evie, Julia Rifino performs as Cynthia, and Cody Farkas and Lance Markeith Felton play Lawrence and Dr. Wilkins, respectively.

The creative team behind "Poirot Returns!" includes Director and Playwright, Larry Alexander, Scenic Designer, Frank Chavez; Lighting Designer, Jo Averill-Snell; Costume Designer Marilyn Bertch; Scenic Charge, Skylar Jay; Production Stage Manager, Heather Krueger; Production Supervisor and Head Carpenter, Paul McColgan; and Technical Director, James Swallow.

Single tickets for "Poirot Returns!" are available as well as season subscriptions which can be purchased online at www.stageworkstheatre.org. The Adult Season Subscription provides six tickets for ticketholders to use as they wish during the season. A discounted version is available for Seniors, Students, Educators, and Military personnel (with valid ID). Season pass holders may purchase Opening Night tickets for an additional $25, which includes an exclusive post-show champagne reception and the opportunity to meet the cast. New this year, Stageworks Theatre is transitioning to Reserved Seating. Subscribers have the opportunity to purchase additional individual tickets to all shows.

STAGEWORKS THEATRE SEASON AT A GLANCE:

Stageworks shows are performed on Friday nights at 8 p.m. and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Saturday and Sunday afternoons at 3 p.m.

Poirot Returns October 27 - November 12

The Great Christmas Bake-Off December 1 - 17, 2023

I Am My Own Wife February 9 - 25, 2024

The Immigrant March 15 - 31, 2024

Our Town April 26 - May 12, 2024

Falsettos June 7 - 23, 2024

About Stageworks Theatre

Stageworks is Tampa's longest-running professional theatre company. Its mission is to ignite the human spirit and be a catalyst in eradicating intolerance through performing arts and education. In addition to a full season of performances, Stageworks provides acting and improvisation classes and workshops. Its partnership with Academy Prep brings drumming classes to students at three campuses to support their overall learning, and the theatre company has also provided its drumming and arts education curriculum to students in the juvenile justice system. Over the years, Stageworks has been honored with numerous local and regional awards for best theatre company, best actor, and best director. To learn more, visit Click Here or get social with us on Facebook and Instagram.