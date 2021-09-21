St. Pete's Newest Theater Company Announces Second Show of Inaugural Season 

After the successful run of its inaugural production, Rasheeda Speaking, The Off-Central Players first- ever season continues with Miranda Rose Hall's Plot Points In Our Sexual Development, directed by Staci Sabarsky. This love story between Cecily, a lesbian and a male-identified trans person Theo, want to be honest about their sexual histories, but what happens when telling the truth jeopardizes everything?

This smart, well-made play is a look at the brave new world of gender nonconformity, and a reminder that, we're all the same. Passionately and almost shockingly frank, the play is also deeply revelatory for anyone-which is to say everyone-who has ever tried to figure out themselves, their bodies, their feelings. The succinct, one-hour piece is, lyrical, and deeply affecting. It gives audiences insights into the difficulties of growing a queer identity through a hetero-centered sexual education.

Plot Points In Our Sexual Development runs October 15th through November 7th at Studio Grand Central, an intimate theater, gallery, and performance venue in the heart of St. Petersburg's vibrant Grand Central District.

The Off Central Players are a 501c3 not-for-profit professional theatre company that supports and nurtures the artistry of every participant, while honoring their identities, perspectives, and traditions that inspire creativity, self-expression, and collaboration with the many diverse artists of Saint Petersburg and beyond. Ward Smith Producing Artistic Director.

For more information on this show, the company and the rest of the season, click over to www.studiograndcentral.com for more.