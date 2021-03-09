Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

St. Petersburg's State Theatre Has Reopened as the Floridian Social Club

The cocktail program pays homage to the theater's roots, with Roaring 20's themes.

Mar. 9, 2021  
The St. Petersburg State Theatre has officially reopened as the Floridian Social Club, Tampa Bay Times reports.

The nearly century-old movie house will now house concerts and special events, and includes new bars and cafe-style seating.

"We really wanted to tell a story with our cocktail menu. This building has such a rich history since 1924, it's been multiple things," said Niall McCourt, who oversees the cocktail program.

"All our focus is local," said the theater's owner Kevin Chadwick. "From local musicians to everything you see. Everything that is brand new, every aspect of this restoration was done by local contractors and architects."

The theater has also received a new sound and light system from L-Acoustics.

Since national artists are mostly not touring at this time, the venue has housed performances from local acts such as the Black Honkeys, guitarist Shaun Hopper and Robin Taylor Zander, son of Cheap Trick frontman Robin Zander. Jazz bands perform on weekends.

There is currently no cover, and concerts are free, though capacity is limited. Learn more by calling (727) 513-8981 or visit floridiansocialclub.com.

Read more on Tampa Bay Times.


