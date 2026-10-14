Spotlight: Broadway Magic Returns to Ruth Eckerd Hall in Tampa
Check Out The Broadway Shows Heading to Clearwater
Broadway magic returns to the Tampa Bay area this fall and beyond. Ruth Eckerd Hall and The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre in Clearwater have announced their 2026-27 Broadway series, featuring an exciting lineup of musicals, concerts, and live performances. Buy Tickets! to secure your seats now.
The season kicks off in October with Vampire Circus on Thursday, October 15 at Ruth Eckerd Hall, followed by Golden Girls - The Laughs Continue on Saturday, October 24 (18+).
The rest of the season brings beloved titles and fresh experiences: The Carpenters Songbook at The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre (November 1), The Phil Collins Story (November 6), A Charlie Brown Christmas - Live on Stage! (November 15), Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland (December 18), Cirque Alice (March 8), Late Nite Catechism: Til Death Do Us Part! (March 20), Burn The Floor Presents Maks and Peta Live! (April 13), Kinky Boots (April 14), and Beetlejuice (May 10). All shows are at Ruth Eckerd Hall unless otherwise noted.
Visit Ruth Eckerd Hall's website to explore the full 2026-27 Broadway series and purchase tickets for your favorite performances.
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Bat Boy: The Musical
Carrollwood Cultural Center (10/16-10/25) VIDEOS
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Proof
Jobsite Theater (5/12-6/06)
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Hans Zimmer
Benchmark International Arena (3/14-3/14)
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Meteor Shower
American Stage Theatre Company (11/04-11/22)
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St. Pete Country Fest – Friday
Vinoy Park (11/20-11/20)
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Home for the Holidays
American Stage Theatre Company (12/04-12/13)
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Destroying David
The Off-Central (11/12-11/22)
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C.S. Lewis On Stage: Further Up & Further In
Straz Center for the Performing Arts (1/16-1/16)
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Little Shop of Horrors
Carrollwood Cultural Center (7/23-8/01)
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Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play
Shimberg Playhouse, Straz Center for the Performing Arts (12/03-12/23)