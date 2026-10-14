Spotlight: Broadway Magic Returns to Ruth Eckerd Hall in Tampa

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Broadway magic returns to the Tampa Bay area this fall and beyond. Ruth Eckerd Hall and The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre in Clearwater have announced their 2026-27 Broadway series, featuring an exciting lineup of musicals, concerts, and live performances. Buy Tickets! to secure your seats now.

The season kicks off in October with Vampire Circus on Thursday, October 15 at Ruth Eckerd Hall, followed by Golden Girls - The Laughs Continue on Saturday, October 24 (18+).

The rest of the season brings beloved titles and fresh experiences: The Carpenters Songbook at The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre (November 1), The Phil Collins Story (November 6), A Charlie Brown Christmas - Live on Stage! (November 15), Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland (December 18), Cirque Alice (March 8), Late Nite Catechism: Til Death Do Us Part! (March 20), Burn The Floor Presents Maks and Peta Live! (April 13), Kinky Boots (April 14), and Beetlejuice (May 10). All shows are at Ruth Eckerd Hall unless otherwise noted.

Visit Ruth Eckerd Hall's website to explore the full 2026-27 Broadway series and purchase tickets for your favorite performances.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 14 Hrs 30 Min 46 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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