SLT Productions to Present TICK, TICK… BOOM!

Tampa's oldest performing arts company, Spanish Lyric Theatre aka SLT Productions will take on the rock musical Tick, Tick...Boom! as they welcome audiences back with their first full production since Covid. Staged in English, Tick, Tick... Boom! is the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning composer/lyricist of Rent.

The story takes us inside the life and mind of a struggling New York actor with a laundry list of woes: he's about to turn 30, his girlfriend is putting on the nuptial pressure and wants out of the city, he's jealous of his best friend's success on Madison Avenue, and he's stuck as the stereotypical waiter/actor trying to make it big by writing the great American musical.

The three-person cast, two of whom play several roles, features Chris Cordero as Jonathan Larson. Cordero is no stranger to Tampa audiences and was recently seen on stage in MAD Theatre's production of "Assassins" as Guiseppe Zangara. Before that, he performed in "Titanic" as Frederick Barrett, Cat in the Hat in "Seussical" and Snoopy, in "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" among many others.

Logan Franke will play Larson's love interest "Susan" among other roles. A Plant High School graduate and University of Alabama Theatre student, Ms. Franke has worked with groups in the Tampa Bay area such as ThinkTank Theatre, Patel Conservatory and the Some Sort of Show! Talent group at Stageworks.

Luis Rivera will play Larson's best friend "Michael" among other roles. A classically trained and versatile performer, Luis has appeared with Opera Tampa, Florida Opera, and Carrollwood Players to name a few and earned two degrees in music and performance from the University of Central Florida.

Director and Choreographer, Cory Boyas, has worked extensively in NYC and throughout Europe and now calls Bradenton home. Beyond his extensive Broadway resume (dance captain for Broadway's Beauty and the Beast; STOMP, Crazy for You; and the pre-Broadway rep. production of Fosse, later recreating the original Fosse choreography for the National Tour of Sweet Charity), Cory has been a guest director with Manatee Players and Sarasota Players.

Xander McColley serves as Music Director and band leader. McColley is a junior at Howard W. Blake High School of the Arts, and has been studying piano since he was five years old. In 2019, he was commissioned to orchestrate and arrange an original musical, Clavico, for the 2019 Tampa Bay Theatre Festival and he then went on to co-compose the score, and musically direct the show for not only the festival performance, but for additional pubic performances. Rounding out the band are also Blake High School students, Hannah Phillips on bass, Will Stenberg on drums and Alex Rosales on guitar.

Tick, Tick... Boom! is a limited engagement with only three performances. April 29-30 at 8:00 pm and May 1 at 2:00 pm. Performances are in Ybor City at The Historic Cuban Club located at 2010 N Avenida Republica de Cuba, Tampa, FL 33605.

TICKETS PRICES:

Adult $30.00 | Seniors & Military $25.00

Students & Teachers (w/id) $15.00 | Children Under 10 $10.00

Groups of 10 or more $20 (please call 813-603-6221 for group tickets)

For tickets and info: www.sltproductions.com