SCOTT AND PATTI: GET A REAL JOB Extended

freefall's drive-in concert series continues with Scott and Patti: Get a Real Job! now extended through February 21, 2021. Tampa Bay's favorite (and only) mother and son nightclub act perform an all new, socially distanced extravaganza with live band and special guests via satellite. This irreverent and topical look at what it takes to make a buck in this day and age (from the creative minds that brought you the smash hits War of the Worlds and A Christmas Carol in Concert) will have your sides splitting and your toes tapping. Head over to freeFall and take a hilarious trip with Scott and Patti from the safety of the inside of your car.

Scott and Patti: Get a Real Job! is written by and stars Matthew McGee and Scott Daniel. Based on characters created by McGee and Daniel, The Scott and Patti Show has been a popular fixture in Tampa Bay and beyond. Creative Loafing Tampa named The Scott & Patti Show Best Local Cabaret Act in 2014.

This production is staged on an outdoor stage with audiences experiencing the performance drive-in style from their vehicles. Combining live musical performance, audio storytelling, and multimedia elements, the audio for this performance will be broadcast to your vehicle via its FM radio. (They have discontinued use of AudioFetch app.)

Please note that admission is by vehicle (up to 4 occupants) and general admission within two sections. To ensure the best possible experience for all patrons, vehicles will be parked in the best available spot in the chosen section, based on the size of vehicle, in the order of ticket purchase. freeFall Theatre is committed to the safety of our patrons and artists. We have undertaken heightened cleaning procedures and policies to prevent the spread of COVID. We ask all patrons to comply with posted policies, including the wearing of an effective face covering if you choose to leave your vehicle for any reason.

freeFall Theatre is located at 6099 Central Avenue in St. Petersburg. Tickets for our Drive-in series can be purchased right now at freefalltheatre.com or by calling 727-498-5205. In-person box office services are temporarily unavailable.