Ruth Eckerd Hall President & CEO Susan Crockett Named 2019 Business Woman Of The Year Honoree

The Tampa Bay Business Journal has announced that Susan Crockett, Ruth Eckerd Hall, Inc., President & CEO has been named one of the 27 honorees for the 2019 BusinessWoman of the Year Award. A panel of judges selected this year's slate of honorees from hundreds of nominations. Criteria included business success, community involvement, leadership ability and influence on the region. More than 300 were nominated and over 120 applications were submitted.



In an email announcing the honorees, the Tampa Bay Business Journal stated that "BusinessWoman of the Year honors Tampa Bay's most powerful and influential businesswomen. The email also commented that "these women are from a variety of industries and professions who have made a difference in their communities and blazed a trail for others to follow."



"I am humbled by this announcement," commented Crockett. "And to be a part of this incredible group of women is an honor in itself."

Crockett was named Ruth Eckerd Hall President & CEO in June of this year. She began her career at Ruth Eckerd Hall in 1988 as Associate House Manager. She has held positions as the Box Office Manager; Arts Education Project Manager to represent the Eckerd Theater Company, Ruth Eckerd Hall's in-house theater group; the venue's Business Analyst and Director of Tickets and Information Services. In 1998, Crockett was promoted to Chief Information Office / Vice President - Operations. In October 2018, she was named Acting President & CEO.

The honorees will be recognized at an awards gala on September 13. For a complete list of honorees please visit here.





Related Articles Shows View More Tampa/St. Petersburg Stories

More Hot Stories For You