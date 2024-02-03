Review: WHISKEY & SODA at The Off-Central Players

“It’s a very dangerous thing to have people follow you that believe everything you say...” -John Lennon

“Every argument in Politics is discussed in absolutes...” -Margaret Thatcher

“IMAGINE...” a table is set, where a meeting is to soon take place between Britain’s First Female Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher, and an Ex-Beatle, John Lennon. This is what is laid forth in Ben Randall’s Whiskey & Soda currently onstage at the Off-Central Players.

Over a swift 75 minutes with no intermission, the audience is transported inside the “room where it happens,” as if we are flies on the wall of what is sure to be a great “Meeting of the Minds.” One vastly staunch, and reticent in areas of diplomacy and order, the other a dreamer with ideals of free will and an almost transformative worldview that places his degree of pedigree far ahead of his peers, and makes him further question his place in this world.

The topic at hand, does he, John wish to return to England? If by chance he does, would he be willing, and gracious enough to accept a Knighting from the Queen herself?

“Americans fill their silence with the American Dream, we fill ours with overcast skies...” -John Lennon

“Somehow I don’t think will has ever been free...” -Margaret Thatcher

Margaret Thatcher was the Leader of the Conservative Party, and Britain’s first Female Prime Minister during her term which ran from 1979-1990. Her term was served as the longest-sitting Prime Minister of the 20th Century. Nicknamed the “Iron Lady,” due to her Politics and Leadership style by Journalist, Thatcher implemented Economic Policies which came to be known as “Thatcherism.”

During her term she introduced policies intended to reverse inflation following the “Winter of Discontent,” and the oncoming recession. Prioritizing greater individual liberties, privatizing state-owned companies, and reducing power/influence of trade unions were just a few things she accomplished during her term. In 1986 she oversaw the deregulation of the UK Financial Markets, which soon became known as the “Big Boom.” Winning not one but two landslide re-election bids in 1983, and 1987, she resigned as Prime Minister/Party Leader in 1990. Thatcher passed away in 2013 following a stroke.

In 1976, Thatcher gave her “Britain Awake” speech, (which is alluded to in the play), which lamblasted the Soviet Union. A week later following the speech she embraced the nickname by saying,

“I stand before you tonight, in my Red Star chiffon evening gown, my face softly made up and my hair gently waved, the Iron Lady of the Western World.” (Britain Awake)

*A film was released in 2011 starring Meryl Streep, and depicting the life and career of “The Iron Lady.”

Playing our ever so staunch “Iron Lady,” is the incredible and endearing Sara Nower. Having played Thatcher in the inaugural production of Whiskey & Soda at the Stables Theatre, Hastings, UK in 2022, she was delighted to bring the piece stateside. Calling Florida her “Winter Home,” she has performed with St. Pete City Theatre, Gulfport Players, and the Radio Theatre Project at Studio620.

Sara was born to play this role, enigmatic from start to finish, and expertly portrayed down to the finely quaffed wave of her wig. You get a sense that you are sitting in the room with Thatcher and Lennon. Her Thatcher is perfectly executed down to the finest of details and Mrs. Nower is remarkable in every moment to moment. Her exchange with Mr. Farkas’ Lennon is perfectly matched in a bitter battle of the minds.

John Lennon, an English Musician who gained worldwide acclaim as founder, co- songwriter, co-lead vocalist, and rhythm guitarist for The Beatles. His partnership in songwriting with Paul McCartney remains the most successful of partnerships in the history of the music industry.

Garnering fame from The Beatles massive worldwide success, and eventual super- stardom, Lennon, between the years of 1970-1980 tried his hand at a solo career and activism.

The period of time in which Ben Randall’s show is set, is during the “Hiatus Period,” between 1975-1980. Before the “Hiatus Period,” Yoko Ono and Lennon split in 1973. Lennon was assassinated in 1980 in New York City at close range following a recording session. Yoko Ono, in lieu of a funeral spread his ashes in Central Park, where later a “Strawberry Fields,” Memorial was created in his honor.

Cody Farkas is a masterclass as Lennon. Down to the wire-rimmed glasses and the hair slightly messy. His accent is delivered with excellent perfection, and his timing/facial expressions are on par with how the real John Lennon was viewed. His mannerism and overall stage presence is delivered in a kind of professional excellence I have yet to see on display by him before. Coming into his own, and fully embodying John Lennon through every moment, makes this delivery his best performance to date. Making his Off-Central debut, Mr. Farkas will blow your mind as John Lennon.

Director Mike Nower and Stage Manager Bill DeYoung put together a tour-de-force for this stateside premiere. Along with Lighting and Sound Design by the exceptional Mike Horn, makes Ben Randall’s Whiskey & Soda truly a stunning, and downright near perfect production. Mr. Nower directs a swift 75 minute production with a clear thru-line, and expert pacing, never lagging, and you see his vision from start to finsih.The only qualm I find, and albeit a small one at that, is that in the intimate venue such as this, the accents can come across a little harder to make out what they are saying at times. This in no way takes away from the truly exceptional pairing of Mrs. Nower and Mr. Farkas, because no greater a pair could have presented such pristine performances.

Ward Smith and team at the Off-Central Players continually produce ground-breaking work, and Premiere performances and always uniquely stage them in a way only known to them. Making them a true force to be reckoned with in the Bay Area.

If you find yourself in the mood for something Historical, if you’ve ever found yourself wondering what it would be like if two of the greatest icons of the 20th century were to ever meet, then look no further than Ben Randall’s Whiskey & Soda at the Off-Central Players. Onstage now through February 11th, with already sold-out performances, do not hesitate one minute to attend this once-in-a-lifetime “Meeting of the Minds.” Imagine what would happen if you missed out on this amazing opportunity. Visit the button below for tickets and showtime information.

It’s like that old cocktail party conversation, “If you could invite two people over living or dead for dinner, who would you invite, and what would you talk about?”

PHOTO CREDIT: CAROL GALLAGHER, @DowntownCarol