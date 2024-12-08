Review: USHERING IN THE HOLIDAYS WITH ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY at TampaRep

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“George: Remember, no man is a failure who has friends. Thanks for the wings. Love, Clarence.”

“Look Daddy. Teacher says, everytime a bell rings an angel gets his wings.”

This time of year, this season of giving, of being surrounded by the ones you love most is one of the most joyous of feelings. Theaters across the nation and the world, each in their own unique way help to usher in the sights and sounds of the season. From mounted productions of A Christmas Carol that for some have become an annual tradition, to beautiful/transformative productions of The Nutcracker, there is nothing like the holiday season as presented in a live theatre format.

With all of the hussle/bustle, and stresses the Holidays bring, there is nothing like settling in a dark room surrounded by family and strangers alike, and partaking in the joy of live theatre. From the sights, sounds, beautiful costumes, and sets, there is no other institution that can produce the amount of joy we begin to feel as the lights begin to dim.

No greater a testament can be said for our friends at TampaRep, who have taken the liberty of mounting a wonderous, and beautiful production of It’s a Wonderful Life: a Live Radio Play, just in time to spread their own course of Holiday cheer.

It’s a Wonderful Life is based on the story The Greatest Gift, by Phillip Van Doren Stern. It’s a short story from 1943, that is loosely based on Dicken’s 1843 novella of A Christmas Carol, which then became the basis of the subliminal film It’s a Wonderful Life (1946). The Greatest Gift was first “self-published” as a booklet in 1943, and then later published as a physical in book in 1944.

The film version garnered critical acclaim both far and wide, being nominated for five Oscars, an recognized by AFI (American Film Institute) as one of the 100 Best American films ever made. It’s a Wonderful Life, also found its place at number one on AFI’s list of most inspirational American films of all time.

When Stern’s story was passed to RKO, Charles Koerner and Frank Capra having read the story, immediately saw its potential as a film. RKO sold the film rights to Liberty Films, for $10,000, and threw in three script adaptations for free. A group of writers including Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett, Jo Swerling, Michael Wilson, and Dorothy Parker were brought in to help Capra “polish” the script. The group collectively combined Stern’s story, and the different pieces of the three scripts, and created a screenplay aptly titled, It’s a Wonderful Life.

In the film, James Stewart portrayed the main character, whose name was changed to George Bailey. Henry Travers played the stranger, who was soon re-imagined as an angel named Clarence Odbody, and Donna Reed played George’s wife whereas the film renamed her Mary Hatch Bailey.

Joe Landry re-imagined the film as a work for the stage in the form of a live-radio play.

“With the help of an ensemble that brings a few dozen characters to the stage, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve.” -www.dramatist.com

For our purposes, the fine folks at TampaRep continue their mission of “Coming Together with TampaRep.” Ushering in the sights/sounds of the holiday season, and holding close the ones you love, they open their 24/25 season with Joe Landry’s adaptation of the classic film in live-radio fashion. The play set in 1940’s fashion via radio jingles, sights and sounds of the era, and even fully- realized period costumes, makes this production as sweet as sugarplums.

The difference here with this production unlike others of its kind, which you will find scattered around the bay area, TampaRep has done something rather ingenious and harnessed their own niche in an otherwise vastly populated market. Vastly populated I of course mean the numerous Christmas programs you will find throughout the area, par the course for this time of year. However TampaRep has done something vastly different and you would never know it just by looking at the piece, and this is the remarkable work on display here.

Donned to the nines in 1940s era bizarre, complete with beautifully rendered costumes that are period appropriate, old-fashioned microphones, and electronic signs both for “on-air” and “applause now,” TampaRep has secured via the playwright, the ability to set the play itself in todays timeframe. Now skeptics aside may say, “How can one set such a well known story of the ’40’s in todays climate?” I myself was questioning this process, as I am such a huge fan of the film, and story.

However, like its said in Field of Dreams, “If you build it they will come.”

You see, this production is set in 2024. However, its original story is still true to the period. Sure, you get the look and feel of a radio hour from the ‘40s, but interlaced within the story are anecdotes placing the “performers” in 2024 and not changing the timeframe of the story at all. The performance is set on a soundstage known as WTRT in Tampa Bay, citing the real names of the performers portraying the characters of the story. Enter in some of the shows’ sponsors and a jingle about the Gobioff Foundation, and we have a performance set in today’s time, presenting a well-known story of yesteryear and its so glorious in its making and breathtaking in its staging.

Producing Artistic Director Emilia Sargent, Managing Artistic Producer Jim Sorensen, and Director Colleen Cherry have assembled a fantastic ensemble to represent this beloved story in all its glory.

As George Bailey, Cameron Kubly is 1000% in his element from start to finish. You believe the kind of man George Bailey is in every part of the story, and in Cameron’s hands George’s likeability is tenfold. You feel the warmth in his heart, for his family and community, you see the twinkle in his eye when his actualization is finally realized, for angels really do have wings. Cameron takes us on a roller-coaster ride of emotions and will reign you in every step of the way. His dynamic stage presence, and masterclass story-telling shows why he is one of the most dedicated and genuine performers in our area, and his performance here is one of his best yet.

Jalyn King is a marvel as Mary Hatch Bailey. Her eyes are captivating and her performance will pull you in and keep you until the very end. Her connection with Mr. Kubly’s George is undeniable. The scene where they go on their first date and throw rocks at an old house will forever live rent-free in my head. Jalyn is wonderful here, and opening the show with Christmas carols as the audience finds their seats is a beautiful addition.

Michael Gregory as the Announcer, et al. is the glue holding the whole piece together. Playing a total of 13 characters in no small undertaking, and he seamlessly moves from one to the next with expert precision. Each character vastly different from the next, and holding their own place in the story, Mr. Gregory’s performance is a stunning display, a true professional in the highest regard, and his skill is unmatched here.

Terry Spann as Clarence Odbody, et. al, displays a stunning array of 13 characters, and takes us on the gauntlet of emotions delivered in such. His performance as Clarence is heartwarming, and will pull deep at your heartstrings. His comedic timing is unmatched here in displays of each character, and his expressive nature found deep in his eyes, and in his movements make this a captivating performance.

Kelsey Painter as Violet Bick, et al, delivers a myriad of 11 different characters with the finest of hands. Executed masterfully from comedic timing, to accents, Kelsey is in the top of her game here. A great edition to the company, and uncompromising stage presence makes her portryal a highlight of the night.

Melia Lorenz as the Stage Manager helps bring to life the backstage aspect of the performance and presents the look and feel of what it would be like to be a fly on the wall during a recording session. A great addition to this fine ensemble of performers.

Last but certainly not least, we have the Exuberance of the performance, a character in it own right, the expert Foley work presented by the magical Jeremy Douglass. The performance would not be complete without the myriad of sound effects, and expertly delivered accompaniment by Douglass. The sheer scope and magnitude of the amount of sounds he had to create to lend to the story, would make your head spin and its masterful to watch his every move. There is a moment where the characters fall into the water, that you need to hear in person, for its perfectly captured. No accompaniment, or foley work would be complete, or as expertly delivered if not for the fine, and expertly precise work at the hands of Jeremy Douglass. They said its in the company you keep, and Mr. Douglass is wonderful company to have around, and I for one am thankful for his masterful work.

Director Colleen Cherry proves she has a strong hand both onstage and behind the scenes as well. Her debut as a Director of Adult performers is masterfully rendered. Expertly paced and staged with the finest of detail. No stone unturned, this classically based story, is set in todays timeframe, and brought back to life in the most vibrant of technicolor. Colleen’s work here is a stunning display of vision and storytelling, and I for one cannot wait to see her in the Director’s chair again very soon.

Technically sound from set design by Jim Sorensen, lighting design by William Glenn, and beautifully rendered costume design by Newt Rametta, TampaRep has ushered in the sights/sounds of the season tenfold, and it is masterfully delivered both in rendering and execution, a top-notch spectacle for the season.

TampaRep’s brilliantly rendered production of this most beloved holiday classic will go down as one of my favorite holiday performances to date. Complete with spectacle and the sights and sounds of the season, It’s a Wonderful Life: a Live Radio Play, is like a warm blanket and a cup of Eggnog on a cold-winter’s night, neslted by the fireside and surrounded by the ones you love. A perfect holiday treat, for the perfect time of year, and this production has solidified itself as one of “My Favorite Things.”

It’s a Wonderful Life: a Live Radio Play is onstage through December 23, at the Straz Center’s Shimberg Playhouse, you can find tickets and more information by visiting www.strazcenter.org. Its the season of giving, so “Come back together with TampaRep,” you’ll be mighty glad you did.

PHOTO CREDIT: STAGE PHOTOGRAPHY OF TAMPA, SPOT LLC.

