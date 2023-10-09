Review: THe World Premiere of GHOST STORIES FROM YELLOWSTONE Takes Center Stage at The Off-Central Players

“You’re not my hero Mal...” -Trip to his Father Mal

Ghost Stories from Yellowstone is a dramatic-comedy set inside Yellowstone National Park. A synopsis of the play originally entitled, Yellowstone can be found on New Play Exchange, of which I will include here,

“Set in a campground in Yellowstone National Park, Yellowstone, is about a family who must either explode and disintegrate or find some new way back to healing and understanding in the aftermath of lives that have been warped by almost insurmountable tragedy and bad decision-making. Although it deals with serious issues, it is told with humor and through the eyes of a family who must use humor and tolerance to deal with each other’s difficult personalities and personal demons.”

Written and Directed by local area playwright William Leavengood, this marks the 3rd collaboration with the Off-Central Players, following The Sister-Mothers of Gulfport, and The Azure Sky in Oz.

The play is chocked full of strong performances, each finding the performers bringing a unique perspective to these troubled individuals. This production features 4 Off-Central stage debuts and brings new life to this world premiere.

MacKenzie Aaryn plays Rhiannon, friend of the family, and is the comic relief throughout, her quick wit and timing aide her well in the harsh moments of the story. Always on top of her game, and her friendship with Olivia is always a joy to watch in their individual moments. Kiara Dorothea plays Olivia , Mal and Cassandra’s Daughter and Trip’s sister. Her performance is packed full of heart and her stage presence is off the charts. You get a serious sense of the plight to save her family, and she shows how much love she has for each member. As Cassandra, Margret Murphy is a stunning tour-de-force. There are moments in the second act that will leave you with chills. The moments between her and Mal (Ward Smith), show off a true to form husband and wife relationship. A woman scorned is a woman scorned and she leaves it all on the stage and leaves nothing in her wake. As Mal, Ward Smith is once again a strong father figure. His performance here shows a slightly more tender side to the father figures he may portrayed in the past. At its root, you sense he wants nothing more than the family to stay together. He also wants to stop at nothing to get his son Trip, the help he needs. The relationship of father and son on display here, is one that will pull at your heartstrings, and show how different two people can actually be, but in the end, will a family’s love prevail all the ups and downs?

Best in the show hands down goes to the magnetic and stellar performance delivered by Dominic Reatini, making his Off-Central debut as Trip. From the moment you meet him to the productions final blackout, you are immediately drawn into his plight. A troubled youth with more inner demons that slowly come to light over the run of the show. Your heart breaks for him, especially in a moment that falls late in Act 2 between him and Cassandra. Dominic’s captivating energy, and raw stage presence brings to light one of the strongest performances to date. You should see his performance as the troubled no holds-barred youth, battered down by life.

Mr. Leavengood’s script delivers a slow exposition, that brings a dynamic final climax. That being said, the first half which started out slightly shaky, and almost like it needed to find its footing, took a soaring turn in Act 2. The arrival of Cassandra’s character in Act 2 changed the ultimate dynamic of the show and propelled us forward to the dynamic climax. From what can be gathered from the minimal synopsis which I scoured the web to find, and the lack of anything in regards to a director’s note, left me wondering why change the name to Ghost Stories..., instead of just leaving it Yellowstone, unless to not get it confused with the behemoth Kevin Costner show that has dominated primetime tv. This is not your normal Ghost Story usually on display during October, but rather the root of this Ghost Story stems from inner demons, and that which defines not only our own lives, but those closest to us, and not so much reliant on the Supernatural.

Mr. Leavengood has a making of a runaway hit on his hands, but I wonder if there is something that can propel the story forward until we reach the second act, the first act was a rough-go of it, but sticking around for the dynamic second act is well worth the price of the ticket.

I will give it to The Off-Central Players, always on the cutting edge and presenting works that are thought-provoking and daring at times. Technically simple in its organic nature, some astroturf, and a tree mosaic painted in the background make you feel like you are in nature. The use of pre-recorded nature sounds is a unique element. Throw in some tents and a cooler full of beer and you have the makings of a great camping excursion.

If you are itching to see something spooky this October season, yet aren’t into the chills and thrills of Halloween Horror Nights, or Hallo-Scream, then look no further to our friends at the Off-Central Players, for a different kind of Ghost Story. One that just might make you reflect on your own inner demons. Tickets can be purchased by visiting Click Here.

PHOTO CREDIT: STAGE PHOTOGRAPHY OF TAMPA (SPOT)