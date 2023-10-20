Review: THE WORLD PREMIERE OF NATALIE SYMONS' NIGHTSWEAT TAKES CENTER STAGE at FreeFall Theatre

“I’d rather rot in a fiery hell than go to Florida...”

“Florida where the woke go to die...”

Nightsweat is a comedic farce mixed with a a little mystery and some horror tropes placed throughout. What began as a singular idea, spun off a conversation between playwright Natalie Symons and local favorite Matthew McGee, is now in full glory onstage at its rightful home freeFall Theatre.

Natalie described in her “Playwright’s Notes,” how Nightsweat came to life by saying,

“A year ago, Matthew McGee came to me with a premise for a play titled Nightsweat.

“After a Hollywood Housewife’s recent scandal ignites a flurry of backlash on social media, she and her entourage flee to the countryside to hide from the haters. But things go horribly, comically wrong.”

Thus Nightsweat came to life, and with it came the place/setting. “The Berkshires’ McCurdy’s Haunted AirBnB. The characters: Four disgruntled women, a mysterious landlady, her reclusive nephew, and a taxidermied squirrel named Willie.”

Now that synopsis, characters, and setting have been established, we can now dive into the characters themselves, and the stunning company that makes up Nightsweat leave it all on the table.

As Maude Bender, Heather Baird is a riot. What starts as a virtuous almost prudish woman, turns into a lost soul, just looking for love. Heather leaves nothing to the imagination here, between the “ohms,” and the moment she throws caution to the wind, you are in for a treat watching her every move.

Kristin Carbone, as Britney Cox, is the over-the-top Socialite who everyone wants to know, love, and hate all at the same time. Imagine a mix of Kristen Wiig in Bridesmaids, mixed with Amy Poehler in Mean Girls, and you get her performance here. The moment where she locks herself in the closet is a hilarious sequence of events that unfold, and you must catch it in action. No stranger to the stage, Mrs. Carbone has been in four Broadway companies, (R&H’s Cinderella, Mary Poppins, Fiddler on the Roof, and Into the Woods).She was also seen in the first national companies of ShowBoat, and Beauty and the Beast. In our local arena since having moved to Tampa six years ago, audiences might recall her performances in The Diary of Anne Frank as Mrs. Van Daan at Stageworks Theatre, Helen in Fun Home at American Stage, Sister Berthe in The Sound of Music at Asolo Repertory Theatre, Francesca Johnson in The Bridges of Madison County, and Daisy Gamble in On A Clear Day both at Theatre Zone.

Tawny Fitzsimmons is played by the always wonderful Sara DelBeato. She packs all the punches here, and leaves it all on the stage, showcasing her true talent for comedic timing. From the moment she is first seen on the stage to the final bow Sara’s Tawny is a comedic marvel and every bit reminiscent of the comedic fortibras one finds in Melissa McCarthy. Sara is exceptional here, and this is a performance I will remember and continue to talk about for time to come.

As Mrs. Bates, Jan Neuberger is exceptional. At first her character comes off slightly cringe worthy, but after a few moments we settle in to who the character is supposed to be. Each time she comes out of the room, or enters the common area she adds a brand new layer to her character’s arc. Late in Act 2 we find out the true depths of her character. A Veteran to the stage with over fifty years working in the industry and a resume that needs no introduction, including 5 original Broadway cast, (Wicked, Dr, Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Big, and A Change in the Heir, and the 1974 revival of Gypsy starring the late Angela Lansbury.) A very welcomed debut at freeFall Theatre where she plays a role that will be talked about again and again... “It’s Me....!”

Joe Ditmyer plays the reclusive nephew Steven Paul, and with much gusto assumes the role of the possible, “Stalker.” Donned in coveralls smeared with “Prune Jam,” and an uncanny resemblance to Jeffrey Dahmer down to the glasses, Joe Ditmyers performance is exquisite and eerie at the same time. For he has the hardest job in the show, for the first half of his time onstage he is silent. How one remains truly grounded in character amidst all the chaotic antics going on around them is anyone’s guess, but Joe performs flawlessly. When he finally does speak, we learn about the true nature of his character, and that at the root of it all he’s just misunderstood. Joe’s portrayal does a great job of keeping you guessing right up until the very end, a truly thrilling performance.

As Dale James, Hillary Scales-Lewis is a knockout. Imagine if Wanda Sykes, Regina King, and Tiffany Haddish rolled into one character. She is funny from the start with little quips about race, and being ever present in every moment with the women and Steven. Hillary is no stranger to the freeFall arena, and Nightsweat is a welcomed return.

Director Eric Davis, and also as a man who’s no stranger to wearing multiple hats (Set Designer, Costume Designer, Sound and Properties Designer) has once again raised the bar. This world-premiere production is like a baby nestled safely in his strong and capable hands. He knows how to pull the most out of his performers, from crack of the whip timing to side-splitting comedy, he throws everything at the audience and holds them in his grasp the entire time. With Lighting Design by Trenton Szabo outlining the stunning set design, and creating moments that spark mood change, Nightsweat is the perfect comedic mystery, where all the technical elements gel perfectly together.

Nightsweat is the perfect ticket for a “chilly” October night in Florida. With nods to classic comedies (Clue), and classic horror films (Psycho, Halloween), and contemporary comedies (Bridesmaids, Girls Trip), Natalie Symons’ new play will be a perfect seasonal delight, like a warm pumpkin-spice latte ushering in fall. Unfolding like the perfect thriller-novel you want to keep turning pages until the final moment, Natalie Symons’ play feels warm and familiar for any lover of the genre. You will laugh till “Prune Jam” comes out your nose, and I look forward to seeing Natalie Symons’ Nightsweat become a staple of the season! Tickets can be reserved by visiting Click Here.

PHOTO CREDIT: THEE PHOTO NINJA