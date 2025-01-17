Review: THE CHER SHOW at Straz Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Whether you're a lifelong fan or new to Cher's legacy, The Cher Show, currently running at the Straz Center through this Sunday, is a musical that doesn't just celebrate her lifeâ€”it captures the enduring spirit and resilience of one of the greatest icons of our time, making it an unforgettable theatrical experience.

This high-energy, captivating jukebox musical brings Cher's remarkable journey to life. From her rise to fame to her evolution as a cultural icon, the production showcases key moments from Cher's extraordinary career, complete with her iconic hits, unforgettable costumes, and powerhouse performances from the talented cast.

What stands out is how the show is divided into three distinct stages, each portrayed by a different actress: Babe, Lady, and Star. Cher talks to each of her selves throughout the musical, and they speak to one another.

These three versions of Cher span her childhood and early years, her years with Sonny, and her rise to superstardom. Each actress brings a unique interpretation to the role, capturing the essence of Cher's multifaceted, complex persona.

The journey begins with Ella Perez as Babe, who takes the audience back to Cher's childhood of not fitting in and bullying her for looking different than her blonde, blue-eyed mother. When Babe discovers movies, she tells her mother she wants to be a singer. This segment captures her dreams of stardom and her very early partnership with Sonny Bono. A performance of the classic song "I Got You Babe" sets a nostalgic and emotional tone as we watch Babe evolve from an ambitious young girl to a rising star. I never knew that Cher was only 16 and Sonny was 28 when they first met.

As the story progresses into the 1970s, Catherine Ariale steps into the role of Lady, portraying Cher during her glamorous yet tumultuous years with Sonny & Cher. This segment dives into her personal and professional struggles, from her desperate efforts to save her marriage to Sonny to her determination to build a successful solo career. This period, highlighted by Cher's iconic partnership with Bob Mackie and his incredible costumes, creates a stunning and stylish visual experience. Cher says to Bob if you think you've gone too far (with the costumes for the Sonny & Cher Show), go further. The coverage got smaller and more elaborate as Cher rose to fame.

In the final act, Morgan Scott takes over as Star, representing Cher's reinvention in the 1980s and 1990s. Star embodies a more seasoned and mature Cher, reflecting on her accomplishments and Hollywood career. It highlights her film nominations and an Oscar win for "Moonstruck" in 1988. It introduces us to her continuous reinvention through using auto-tune for hits like "Believe." The most emotional moment occurs when Star delivers a heartfelt eulogy for Sonny Bono. I don't think there was a dry eye in the theatre.

With over 35 of Cher's greatest hits spanning six decades, the show delivers musical numbers that are both visually stunning and amazing to watch. Highlights include the dazzling performance of "Ain't Nobody's Business," where Cher's famous Bob Mackie costumes take center stage and the powerful moment when all three Chers share the stage, offering each other advice and encouragement.

Tyler Pirrung shines as Bob Mackie, bringing flair and vibrancy to his portrayal of the iconic designer. In the bejeweled body stocking with giant black lace warrior wings, Star looked out into the audience and warned: "Do not try this at home, queens."

Kristin Rose Kelleher delivers a heartfelt performance as Cher's tell-it-like-it-is mother, Georgia Holt, captures her unwavering support and strength. Kelleher also gives us one of the show's zaniest moments when Lady seeks advice from Lucille Ball about the public's reaction to her split from Sonny Bono. Lucy, played by Emily Skinner, hilariously snarls, "F*ck him," and launches into a big-sisterly rendition of "Heart of Stone" while puffing on a cigarette. Star assures us, "This conversation actually happened," in one of many fourth wall-breaking moments within the show.

Zack Zaromatidis brings a layer of complexity to the role of Gregg Allman, skillfully balancing his character's charm and addiction struggles.

Mark Tran Russ is the 23-year-old bagel baker Rob Camiletti who met Cher at her 40th birthday celebration. He infuses the role with charisma and authenticity, highlighting his connection to Cher's journey. When the media refuses to leave them alone, their inevitable breakup is sad to watch.

The finale, featuring a triumphant performance of "Believe," brings the show to a perfect close, leaving the audience on their feet, dancing and singing along. With its perfect blend of nostalgia, spectacular performances, and breathtaking production, The Cher Show at the Straz Center is an absolute must-see.

