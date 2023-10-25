Review: Spooktacular production of BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL at Straz Center

On stage through October 29th

By: Oct. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road Photo 2 Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road
Photos & Video: Full Cast Set for PETER PAN National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Full Cast Set for PETER PAN National Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 4 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW

Review: Spooktacular production of BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL at Straz Center
Review: Spooktacular production of BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL at Straz Center
Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2022

"It's showtime!"

Just in time for Halloween and running through October 29, if you love the bizarre and the

Review: Spooktacular production of BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL at Straz Center
Fan Photo by D. Bostock-Kelley

hilariously absurd, then BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL at the Straz Center is made for you. With vibrant performances, catchy tunes, and a set design that defies the laws of the afterlife, this musical adaptation of Tim Burton's cult classic film is brought to life in a way that pays homage to the beloved classic and adds a unique lyrical twist.

Review: Spooktacular production of BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL at Straz Center
Fan Photo by D. Bostock-Kelley

Outside the Straz Center, before entry, much like the cosplay of THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW, fans of all ages waited, dressed like their favorite BEETLEJUICE characters. From ten-year-old Lydias to grandmas dressed like Beetlejuice and every age in between, the evening, even before the musical started, is an absolute delight to see.

The Straz Center's stage is transformed into a psychedelic, supernatural playground where the boundary between the living and the deceased blurs. David Korins' set design is a character in its own right, constantly evolving and a feast for the eyes. One moment, we're in the Maitland's cozy home, and the next, we're in an attic, outside the house, or plummeting into the surreal realm of the Netherworld. Using puppets and special effects adds an extra layer of magic to the production, making it an absolute visual delight. It's a jaw-dropping visual experience that truly captures the essence of Tim Burton.

Review: Spooktacular production of BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL at Straz Center
Fan Photo by D. Bostock-Kelley

Director Alex Timbers' vision and the choreography by Connor Gallagher work in harmony to create a show that respects the source material and brings a fresh take to the stage. The film's dark humor and quirky, offbeat sensibilities are alive and well in this musical adaptation.

The score, composed by Eddie Perfect, is haunting and catchy. Songs like "The Whole 'Being Dead' Thing" and "Creepy Old Guy" perfectly complement the story's zany, dark humor.

Despite a rocky start with a few technical difficulties delaying the production, Justin Collette, the legendary Beetlejuice, keeps the audience in stitches with improv as funny as the scripted material, consistently breaking the fourth wall.

Review: Spooktacular production of BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL at Straz Center
Fan Photo by D. Bostock-Kelley

One of the most notable aspects of this production is this impeccable casting. Collette's portrayal is nothing short of show-stopping. He effortlessly embodies the manic spirit of the character, bringing a wild and unpredictable energy to the stage. His charisma seizes the audience from the moment he materializes on stage, welcomed by a theatre of booming applause. His comedic timing is impeccable, and his rendition of the show's signature song, "The Whole 'Being Dead' Thing," is an absolute show-stealer, having the audience howling with laughter.

Featuring a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King, the musical faithfully follows the twisted tale of a recently deceased couple. Will Burton's Adam and Megan McGinnis's Barbara Maitland blend humor and heart perfectly as ghosts stuck in their Connecticut house forever. "Barbara 2.0" highlights their outstanding vocals.

Beetlejuice's quip, "They just died, and you guys are laughing," threw the audience into gales of more laughter.

Review: Spooktacular production of BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL at Straz Center
Fan Photo by D. Bostock-Kelley

The hopeless spirits watch their home destroyed by new occupants. Negligent dad Charles Deetz, played by Jesse Sharp, and life coach/love interest Delia, played by Kate Marilley, are the exceptionally obnoxious pair and terrible parental figures for Charles's daughter, Lydia.

When Charles describes the Maitland home as "a nursing home for sad cats," the Maitlands are determined to get rid of them by any means necessary.

And that means with the help of the eccentric and mischievous Betelgeuse, or as he insists Beetlejuice. Though Beetlejuice is supposed to be wicked, Collette makes you feel a slight bit of sympathy for a demon who just doesn't want to be alone.

Isabella Esler delivers a strong and soulful performance as Lydia Deetz, the angsty goth teenager with an affinity for the supernatural dealing with the recent loss of her mom. Her powerhouse vocals and emotional depth make her a standout star in her own right. Her rendition of "Dead Mom" is a poignant highlight that adds depth and emotion to the narrative. When the Maitlands meet Lydia, their chemistry is palpable, creating a dynamic trio you can't help but root for.

Review: Spooktacular production of BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL at Straz Center
Fan Photo by D. Bostock-Kelley

When Beetlejuice throws Lydia's book into the fireplace, his hand catches on fire; he turns to the audience and deadpans, "I'm burning! I thought this only happened to books that make kids gay!" The audience responds appropriately.

When discussing the exceptional cast, you can't forget the dinner party. "Day O! The Banana Boat Song," with its table full of possessed Beetlejuice-marionetted guests, transfers exceptionally well from the screen to the stage.

Or the oddball characters inhabiting the Netherworld. Each actor brings unique quirks to the stage.

Completing the cast are Abe Goldfarb (Priest, Mover, Otho, Census Taker), Lee N Price (Mover, Neighbor), Kris Roberts (Maxine Dean, Juno, Neighbor), Brian Roberts (Maxie Dean, Neighbor), Jackera Davis (Girl Scout), Danielle Marie Gonzalez (Miss Argentina), and the Ensemble featuring Michael Biren, Juliane Godfrey, Kenway Hon Wai K. Kua, Sean McManus, Nevada Riley, Trevor Michael Schmidt, and CorBen Williams.

BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL is a show that revels in its own weirdness and invites the audience to do the same. The musical is a rollercoaster of laughs, gasps, and heartwarming moments. Capturing the spirit of the original film while carving out its unique identity as a musical, the show's mischievous and cheeky nature keeps the audience engaged from start to finish, and you'll leave the theater with a smile on your face and images like an unwanted Beetlejuice lap dance and the earworm "Day O!” stuck in your head.

The result is a darkly comedic, visually stunning, and utterly entertaining experience that leaves you simultaneously amused and slightly disturbed. In a world where cookie-cutter musicals often dominate, "Beetlejuice" is a refreshing departure into the bizarre. Despite the minor technical difficulties, as life coach Delia would say, "Every success begins with sucks… but ends with… yes."



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Tampa/St. Petersburg

1
ENOUGH! Premieres In More Than 50 Communities On November 6 ThinkTank To Present Tampa Rea Photo
ENOUGH! Premieres In More Than 50 Communities On November 6 ThinkTank To Present Tampa Reading

ThinkTank Theatre has announced its participation in the Nationwide Reading of ENOUGH! Plays to End Gun Violence on Monday, Nov. 6, at 7:30pm, at Stageworks Theatre.

2
Review: Spooktacular production of BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL at Straz Center Photo
Review: Spooktacular production of BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL at Straz Center

BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL is a show that revels in its own weirdness and invites the audience to do the same. The musical is a rollercoaster of laughs, gasps, and heartwarming moments. Capturing the spirit of the original film while carving out its unique identity as a musical, the show's mischievous and cheeky nature keeps the audience engaged from start to finish, and you'll leave the theater with a smile on your face and images like an unwanted Beetlejuice lap dance and the earworm 'Day O!” stuck in your head.

3
Review: A Rocky Start Helps to Usher in Halloween With BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL at Straz Ce Photo
Review: A Rocky Start Helps to Usher in Halloween With BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL at Straz Center for The Performing Arts

Beetlejuice the Musical, is a live stage musical, based on the 1988 film of the same name in which Michael Keaton plays the iconic ghoul. The musical features music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect, with a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King. Unless you have lived under a rock for the last 30+ years, the plot of Beetlejuice remains the same, even when transferred to the stage. Our story centers around Adam and Barb Maitland, a recently deceased couple who reside in a typical Suburban neighborhood. Upon their untimely demise, the couple’s house is sold, and new inhabitants move in. The couple calls for help from a devious and devilishly funny bio-exorcist Ghost by the name of Betelgeuse, who is only summoned by stating his name three times without break. Beetlejuice (often spelled this way), is enlisted to help the couple haunt their former home and rid it of its newly found inhabitants. One of the new inhabitants is a young girl by the name of Lydia, who more recently lost her mother, and is having to deal with her neglectful father and soon-to-be stepmother.

4
Review: Chris Cordero, Brianna Filippelli & Evan Lomba Lead a Great Cast in New Tampa Photo
Review: Chris Cordero, Brianna Filippelli & Evan Lomba Lead a Great Cast in New Tampa Players' SHREK: THE MUSICAL

The entire cast is stellar, but Evan Lomba is extraordinary as a Donkey like no other!

From This Author - Deborah Bostock-Kelley

A twice-published author, multi-time award-winning playwright, magazine writer, theatre reviewer, and newspaper journalist with 30+ years in journalism and business copywriting, Deb was a 2022 Recipie... Deborah Bostock-Kelley">(read more about this author)

Review: Spooktacular production of BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL at Straz CenterReview: Spooktacular production of BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL at Straz Center
Previews: New Tampa Players' SHREK THE MUSICAL at New Tampa Performing Arts CenterPreviews: New Tampa Players' SHREK THE MUSICAL at New Tampa Performing Arts Center
Powerstories Theatre Announces 24th Season of Shows in 2024Powerstories Theatre Announces 24th Season of Shows in 2024
Review: THE CHOIR OF MAN at Straz Center's Jaeb TheatreReview: THE CHOIR OF MAN at Straz Center's Jaeb Theatre

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA Video
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA
View all Videos

Tampa/St. Petersburg SHOWS
INTERSTICES – A Bridge to Continuity in Tampa/St. Petersburg INTERSTICES – A Bridge to Continuity
The Cuban Club (11/03-11/04)Tracker
Disney's Beauty and the Beast in Tampa/St. Petersburg Disney's Beauty and the Beast
American Stage Theatre Company (4/03-5/05)
Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein - The Musical in Tampa/St. Petersburg Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein - The Musical
Carrollwood Players Theatre (10/06-10/28)
Girl From the North Country in Tampa/St. Petersburg Girl From the North Country
Straz Center [Carol Morsani Hall] (4/02-4/07)
STEWART/OWEN DANCE in Tampa/St. Petersburg STEWART/OWEN DANCE
The Mainstage Theatre (10/27-10/28)
El Maleficio De La Mariposa in Tampa/St. Petersburg El Maleficio De La Mariposa
Jobsite Theater (5/15-6/09)
This 70s Show in Tampa/St. Petersburg This 70s Show
Carrollwood Players Theatre (11/03-11/12)
The Nutcracker in Tampa/St. Petersburg The Nutcracker
USF Theatre 1 (12/02-12/17)
Suncoast Jazz Festival 2023 in Tampa/St. Petersburg Suncoast Jazz Festival 2023
Shearaton Sand Key (11/17-11/19)
Funny Girl in Tampa/St. Petersburg Funny Girl
Straz Center [Carol Morsani Hall] (11/28-12/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You