Review: MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL at Straz Center

"Moulin Rouge! The Musical," a dazzling adaptation of Baz Luhrmann's iconic 2001 film, has taken center stage at Straz Center. Running through February 18, if you haven't gotten your special someone a Valentine's Day gift, even if that special someone is you this holiday, treat yourself to this musical. This romantic, sometimes frenetic-paced story doesn't end with, 'and they lived happily-ever-after.' In a nutshell, it's a tragic love story of mistaken identity.

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the production garnered an impressive 14 Tony Award nominations in 2021, ultimately securing its place as a powerhouse by clinching 10 coveted awards, including the title of Best Musical. Helmed by Alex Timbers, the musical boasts an exceptional musical ensemble led by Justin Levine in music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements. Adding to this masterpiece is the immersive sound design by Peter Hylenski, brilliant choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and revealing costumes by Catherine Zuber.

Told in hindsight by an American songwriter, Christian (Christian Douglas), and set in 19th-century France, this jukebox musical features 70 songs representing 160 years of music, from contemporary Lady Gaga to Nat King Cole and before. The spectacle unfolds well before the first song medley. Against the stunning red heart backdrop designed by Derek McLane, scantily clad bodies writhe in slow-motion, and female sword swallowers mesmerize the audience.

As the performers leave the stage, the show launches a dynamic medley of iconic songs, from "Lady Marmalade," Outkast's "So Fresh, So Clean," to David Bowie's "Let's Dance."

Photo by Matthew Murphy, Murphymade

Harold Zidler (Robert Petkoff) commands attention as the vivacious owner of a failing theatre. “No matter your sin, no matter your desire, you are welcome here.” He breaks the fourth wall to address the audience alongside Can-Can Dancers, setting the stage for an immersive exploration of Parisian decadence at the Moulin Rouge. Lighting designer Justin Townsend imbues the stage lighting with a distinct character all its own.

Zidler has put the livelihood of the theatre and her bohemian theatre family on the shoulders of his star, courtesan Satine (Gabrielle McClinton). He has asked his "sparkling diamond" to charm a rich and cruel Duke of Monroth (Andrew Brewer) out of his pants and money and invest in the theatre to help it stay afloat.

Of course, this is not a seamless transaction.

Simultaneously, Christian has arrived from Ohio and has randomly met up with playwright Toulouse (Nick Rashad Burrows) and dancer Santiago (Danny Burgos), employees of the failing theatre. They help Christian find a private audience with Satine to present his music for her to potentially perform. Thanks to mistaken identity, Satine seduces Christian and by the time she realizes he is a poor songwriter and not the rich Duke, the two are in love.

Unfortunately, Satine still has to use her charm to become the Duke's lover and persuade him that Christian was merely looking for backers for his on-the-spot "musical." The whole thing turns into a hilarious, off-the-cuff creation by Toulouse, Santiago, Christian, and Satine.

The lovers try to keep their relationship a secret from the ruthless Duke, but, as it goes in any compelling tale, he discovers the truth. This revelation puts Christian's life in jeopardy, as the Duke declares to Satine, "I own you."

But Satine holds the cards and a fateful secret marked by weakness and a cough. The audience gets a glimpse of her condition in the form of a bloody handkerchief.

Throughout the entire production, the energy remains electric, fueled by exceptional lead performers and a truly astonishing ensemble. The choreography, costumes, and sets weave together seamlessly, creating an irresistible tapestry of entertainment that demands the audience's undivided attention. McLane transforms the stage from the vivid red hearts of the Moulin Rouge to a backstage dressing room, an outdoor stormy day, Christian’s tenement, to Satine’s theatre hideaway inside a blue circus elephant, the Duke’s home, and even recreating the windmill atop the real Moulin Rouge.

Finally, let's shift the focus from the plot to the real stars – the performers who dazzle with their intense dance moves and powerhouse voices. Each musical number resonates with exquisite vocal performances, but my personal favorite is "Come What May." Satine tries to convince Christian that their relationship endangers the show, but he counters by writing a secret love song into the show to affirm their love. Christian and Satine's singing - and truly the entire ensemble - is goosebump-worthy.

If you're up for a sensory stunning time, check out "Moulin Rouge! The Musical." It effortlessly blends the magic of the original movie with the vibrant energy of a live performance. This is an absolute must-see if you, “Can. Can. Can.”