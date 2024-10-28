Review: GOREY STORIES is a Haunting Delight for Spooky Season...The Perfect Treat at Jobsite Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



“My mission in life is to make everybody as uneasy as possible … because that’s what the world is like.”- Edward Gorey (his thoughts on his work)

“...I know that books are about something, not what they seem to be about...but I don’t know what the other thing is. I would agree with George (Balanchine): when people are finding meaning in things--beware! - Edward Gorey (foreword in the script)

Jobsite Theater once again dives headfirst into a world only they know how to portray. A world reveling in the strange, the unorthodox, and yet proving to be a masterclass of all things twisted and warped. This production which harkens back to their production of Shockheaded Peter, a few seasons back, once again dives into a little unfamiliar territory than we normally witness in the area, but an area so well known to Jobsite and its followers. Perfectly demented and, perfectly placed this deranged grouping of child-like tales have a bleak ending for most of the characters involved.

Edward Gorey for those unaware of the namesake, was an American writer, Tony Award- winning costume designer, and artist, who was noted for his own illustrated books, and also cover art/illustrations for books by other writers. His pen/ink drawings depict vaguely unsettling narrative scenes in both the Victorian and Edwardian settings.

It’s been said that Gorey takes his inspiration from the works of Edward Lear, Agatha Christie, Charles Dickens, Johannes Vermeer, Lewis Carroll, and many others.

For the play at hand, this neo-gothic cabaret is unlike anything you’ve seen! Jobsite first performed the piece in 2007, and then the show took on new form for yet another staging in 2012, and finally in 2024 we find ourselves at the reimagining of Gorey Stories. This macabre/surrealist type cabaret show weaves together a changed-up compilation of stories, poems, and limericks from the late, great Edward Gorey. Full of wild creatures, weird characters and humorous, horrid happenings. The play is a swift 90 minutes full of entertainment and set to music by the inimitable Jeremy Douglass, and a stunning cast of regional/area favorites.

Gorey Stories enjoyed a short stint on Broadway at the Booth Theater, where after 15 preview performances, which began October 17, 1978, the show opened and closed October 30, 1978.

The Company of performers making up the bizzare natured characters seen before you, are stacked, and full of local area favorites.

As Mona, Summer Bohnenkamp is a delight. Her facial expressions are on full display here, and her stage presence is undeniable. She is so invested in every moment, be it non- verbal sequences, or the throughline of a particular character she is portraying. It all comes down to the expressive nature in her eyes, for they tell a story miles long, that as an audience member we want to unpack every inch of her tale. Exquisite work bar none.

Colleen Cherry is exceptional as Ortensia. She takes on each character with a different point of view, with a well planned moment to moment leading her through-line amidst the sequence of events. The Operatic moments late in the show are masterful and her vocals are on top display here. With Colleen at the helm, there is always a fascinating performance waiting around every turn, and here is no exception.

Giles Davies is masterful as Earbass. The scene in which he struggles to write a story is such a delight to watch. From first light to final bows, Giles is invested every step of the way. Even with the mustache adorned to his very recognizable face, which seems to have decided to jump ship so to speak partway through the second half, Giles is so entertaining throughout.

Jonathon Harrison makes his welcomed return back to the Jobsite arena following his turn as the Father in Shockheaded Peter. No stranger to the morbid, and at times oddly bizzare, Jonathon is wonderful here. His back and forth with Meyer’s Hamish is wonderful to watch, and Jonathan adorned in what looks to be an Edwardian type beard much like Gorey, its as if we were watching the stories’ namesake before our very eyes. You will find yourself immediately engrossed in every facet of his performance, a much welcomed return, and I consider myself humbled to have witnessed his foray back into the strange and bizzare world, in which the story finds itself placed.

Spencer Meyers returns as Hamish. Donning a White Coat, and the only one to wear white in the show, he stands out amongst the world, amongst the story, and shines bright in every moment of his performance. Always expressive both in his stage presence and comedic timing, Spencer knocks it out of the park here.

As Lady Ceila, Katrina Stevenson, finds herself at the helm of yet another outstanding performance. Always in awe of her presence onstage, she shines throughout each story, and brings an exciting layer to the tale. The way she moves about the space, its as if she is walking on air, her grace and poise are unmatched. Katrina Stevenson understands how to command the stage in every moment, and I am humbled to have the chance to experience her vast array of work.

Gorey Stories is so much an ensemble piece there is not a moment where something seems out of place, or forced. Staged under the expert hands of David Jenkins, this cast is so fine-tuned, so in connection with each other every moment, its as if they are all a cohesive unit unable to move without the others. This swift 90 minute performance will take your breath away, and you will find yourself looking at every thing more than once throughout the piece. I think that is what makes this piece so incredibly enjoyable even on their third staging of the work. Its the expertly crafted nature behind each and every moment, and no one is better than driving that ship than David Jenkins, and his team.

Under the expertly crafted Music Direction of Jeremy Douglass, the show moves seamlessly from moment to moment. His work, his presence is so much a part of the story, a part of the staging that it becomes one with the world in its time. I read somewhere that the script comes with narry a piece of music/score, so thereinlies the genius behind Mr. Douglass’ work. He is able to seamlessly piece together moments in a story, and effortlessly allow them to exsist beyond the words on the page. Exquisite work indeed.

Technically masterful in all areas Jobsite’s Gorey Stories, is breathtaking to experience. With lighting design by Jo Averill-Snell, working hand in hand with Skylar Jay’s set design the two evoke a world fitting to not only Gorey’s illustrations but a world in which Edwardian and Victorian features cohesively, seamlessly exsist together. Alexander Jones gets the most out of the performers via the Choreography/Stylized Movement displayed in the piece. Katrina Stevenson’s costume design exquisitely depicts a world in which Gorey’s illustration exsisted, all while giving each character a chance to portray their own unique identities. Jobsite bar none always exceeds in areas of technical nature, and Gorey Stories is no exception.

Tickets to Gorey Stories can be purchased by visiting www.strazcenter.org. Gorey Stories is onstage in the Shimberg Playhouse now through November 17, 2024. If you find yourself in need of a break from the ordinary, or just an escape, then Gorey Stories is the perfect “treat” this spooky season. They say third times a charm, and Jobsite has found its charm in the “Pandora’s” box of theatre. The weird, the bizzare, that is what Jobsite fans and audiences alike have come to know, expect, and love, and for that I am happy they exsist, and that I find myself with the ability to experience all of the incredible work.

PHOTO CREDIT: STAGE PHOTOGRAPHY OF TAMPA, SPOT LLC.

Comments