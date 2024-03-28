Review: GIRL FROM NORTH COUNTRY at Straz Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On March 27, I experienced GIRL FROM NORTH COUNTRY at the Straz Center, a production on stage until March 31. Conor McPherson's direction and Simon Hale's Tony Award-winning orchestrations breathe new life into 20 of Bob Dylan's legendary songs, including anthems like "Hurricane" and "Forever Young."

Photo by Evan Zimmerman for Murphymade

Set against the backdrop of the 1934 Depression Era, the musical unfolds within the walls of Nick Laine's boarding house in Duluth, Minnesota. It's a tale of love, loss, and resilience among wayward travelers, all while economic hardships loom over them.

I was particularly moved by John Schiappa's portrayal of Nick, the proprietor fighting to keep the doors open for his residents as the bank threatens to seize his property. Jennifer Blood, as his wife Elizabeth, who battles dementia, delivered a heartfelt and nuanced performance. Her ability to sustain incredible musical notes, despite her character's fragility, added a haunting beauty to the show. The final note she held in "Like A Rolling Stone" sent shivers down my spine.

The ensemble cast delivers captivating performances that bring the intricate relationships within the guesthouse to life. Each guest has their own moment to shine with a soulful song, adding depth and emotion to the storytelling.

Among the standout performances, Ben Biggers as Gene Laine, the son and aspiring writer, portrayed the era's disillusionment with a poignant struggle between creative ambition and family duties. His storyline, while not deeply explored, hinted at personal battles with alcohol and lost love.

Sharaé Moultrie, as Marianne Laine, delivered a performance that was nothing short of superb. As the black daughter raised by the Laines, Marianne's character is kept sheltered within the boarding house due to the threat of the KKK. Her portrayal of a pregnant young woman seeking love amidst secrets and uncertainties was moving. The ambiguity surrounding her pregnancy, alluded to be the result of a rape, was handled with a delicate subtlety that left the audience to draw their own conclusions. Moultrie's voice, a stunning amalgamation of gospel, jazz, and R&B, painted a vivid portrait of Marianne's depth and complexity, making her performance a standout in the show.

Photo by Evan Zimmerman for Murphymade

Matt Manuel's portrayal of Joe Scott, the boxer falsely accused and battling personal demons, was equally compelling. His likable demeanor and smooth vocals added a charm to Joe, making his attraction to Marianne more complex and poignant. Manuel brought an emotional depth to Joe that resonated with the audience, making his character unforgettable.

Aidan Wharton's Elias, the special needs son of the Burkes, was portrayed with a blend of innocence and complexity that elicited sympathy and fear. His sudden violent outburst towards his father was a jarring transformation that left us questioning the genuine reasons behind the family's move into the boarding house.

Photo by Evan Zimmerman for Murphymade

Jeremy Webb's Reverend Marlowe was a character shrouded in mystery and unease. As a bible salesman with a creepy and ambiguous air, Webb's performance added an extra layer of tension and intrigue to an already complex storyline. His unsettling manner of speaking kept me on edge, wondering about his true intentions.

The musical numbers in GIRL FROM NORTH COUNTRY are the emotional heartbeat of the production. Each song is masterfully woven into the narrative, highlighting the characters' inner turmoil and desires. Each song, reimagined through the lens of the characters' lives, weaves into the storyline, shedding light on their innermost turmoil and dreams.

The vocal performances are a revelation; the cast delivers renditions of Bob Dylan's iconic songs that are soul-stirring. From the haunting depths of ballads to the electrifying highs of anthems, the transformation of the music is nothing less than mesmerizing. The music elevates the storytelling to new heights, ensuring that the audience is not merely spectators but emotionally invested participants in the unfolding drama.

Rae Smith's costume design is a time machine to the 1930s, with an extraordinary eye for detail. The worn fabrics of the Depression era, contrasted with the elegant attire of the slightly wealthier guests, not only enhance the characters' personalities but also ground the setting in its time with impeccable authenticity.

Lucy Hind's movement direction adds a dynamic and evocative layer to the production. The choreography captures the essence of the character's inner conflicts and yearnings, providing a visual narrative that resonates deeply with the audience.

Mark Henderson's lighting design is a masterclass in mood setting. The lighting choices create a visual landscape that mirrors the emotional journey of the characters, with soft hues for introspective moments and dramatic intensities for pivotal scenes, adding layers of depth and nuance to the storytelling.

THE GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY is a two-hour, often frenetic, multifaceted theatrical experience combining outstanding performances, stunning visuals, and evocative storytelling that transports the audience to a bygone era filled with hope, heartache, the enduring power of human connection, and resilience despite overwhelming adversity.

THE GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY is through March 31 at Straz Center. Learn more and buy tickets at https://www.strazcenter.org/events/2324-season/broadway/girl-from-the-north-country/.