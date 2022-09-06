Review: AVENUE Q At Straz Center Proves That Puppets, Like People, Can Have A Whole Lot Of Heart

"What do you do, with a B.A. in English... what is my life going to be...?"

"Except for Death and Paying Taxes, everything in life is only For Now."

Avenue Q, a musical comedy featuring puppets controlled by human actors premiered ` off-Broadway at the Vineyard Theatre in 2003. Opening to rave reviews and claiming Tony Nominations for Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Book all which it won and several nominations in the acting categories, Avenue Q proved to be a juggernaut of its time. Having assumed much praise for its approach to racism, homosexuality, and internet pornography Avenue Q proved that even puppetry can be fun for adults.

It has even been produced as a "school friendly" version which seems rather odd with its themes that are throughout the show, its almost like having a school-friendly RENT. The concept in its original form created by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx boasted a principal cast of four puppeteers and three human actors.

The Straz Center of Tampa brings to life their version of Avenue Q as an end to a season of Straz Produced works, following the previously produced Little Shop of Horrors and Nunsense Amen. Straz produced shows make great use of local area talent to fill the stage with song and dance, and to entertain audiences. The company making up this production of Avenue Q has it all.

As Princeton/Rod Spencer Meyers is outstanding here. Tackling two roles at one time can be a challenge for even the most seasoned performer, but adding puppetry on top of that is magnanimous. Spencer handles the task with grace and ease. His vocals are effortless and his comedic timing is spot on.

John Perez is a great addition as Brian the out of work, down on his luck husband of Christmas Eve. Providing great moments of comedy, and representing one of the only human characters of the piece, John stands out and does a great job here.

Julia Rifino is that lightning in a bottle moment of the production. She soars to new heights as Kate Monster and Lucy. She was made to play this role. I will say that part of me wished "Fine, Fine Line" had slightly more weight to it. We want to feel the pain that Kate is experiencing, for me I was missing that almost belty, guttural ache. I love watching Julia on stage and as Kate Monster/Lucy she is magnificent.

Ryan Sturm as Nicky, Trekkie Monster, and Bear among others is a great addition to the company. I saw Ryan more recently in Snoopy, and as Trekkie Monster and Nicky this is my favorite performance of his. His rendition of Internet is for Porn, and Fantasies Come True are standouts.

As Christmas Eve, Fo'i Meleah is funny in all the right moments. I will say, however, that even though she is enjoyable on stage, their voice was not used to its fullest that we all know they posses. As the Mean Green Girl (Audrey 2) in Little Shop earlier this year, she was unstoppable, but here I felt like I needed more. In the end it has a lot to do with the character that is written as well.

Chelsea Hooker is wonderful as Gary Coleman. She is funny in all the right moments, and her Schaudenfreude is exceptional and such fun. Every time she takes the stage, you constantly want to see what she will do next, and here is no exception. She breathes new life into the role and for me is best in show here.

As Mrs. T, Bear and others Ashley Lord is great. Skilled in areas of puppetry she is a perfect addition to the company. Her vocals work well here, and she is running around doing so many puppets its a masterclass to watch.

Director David Jenkins and Choreographer Alison Burns created a beautiful world of fur and fluff, with the right amount of attitude. All the "Fantasies Come True," when these two are behind the wheel and this is no exception. From exceptional staging, and movement, to the unique use of projections that give Avenue Q a more contemporary take, make this a perfect night out. Adding little moments like the LGBTQIA flags, and changing some dialogue to fit our worldview, makes this version of Avenue Q a stand alone all on its own. Trust me when I say, you have never seen Avenue Q like this! At its heart Avenue Q is full of heart, and the honest truth that no matter what happens, everything is only for now. Embracing heartbreak, change, and even new love Avenue Q remains hopeful and is a joy to watch from beginning to end. One thing I pondered while leaving the theatre was their placement of intermission. Most of the productions I have seen always seem to have intermission fall right after a climactic part(pardon the pun) of Act 1, but here they stretched Act 1 to make it slightly longer.

At the hands of a production crew with Brian Smallheer and Jo Averill-Snell with set design and lightning, respectively, they embrace the world of the show and create a unique experience for the audience as told through the director's vision. Both work hand in hand here and complement each other well. Costumes by Anna Acosta help represent each character to their fullest, and look beautiful here. Musical Director Jeremy Douglass and his band featuring Elwood Bond, David Estevez, Joe Grady, and Paul Stoddart bring the score of Avenue Q from page to stage and all work well to help tell the story. Steering the ship with confident hands are Stage Manager T. Gallar and Assistant Stage Manager Connor Averill-Snell. Going off without a hitch, Avenue Q proves to be a ton of fun and a ton of fur, leading through a perfect night at the theatre.

Avenue Q is onstage at the Straz Center for Performing Arts in Tampa through September 25th. Hurry and go to strazcenter.org for tickets, don't sleep on this show, because tickets are going fast, and this show like everything in life is only "For Now!"

Photo Credit: Steven Le