South Florida Symphony Orchestra's Summer With the Symphony Returns in May

South Florida Symphony Orchestra (SFSO)’s popular Summer with the Symphony chamber series are set to return. The intimate evening concerts return to Fort Lauderdale and Miami from May 16 through July 23. After the dazzling performances, attendees will have the opportunity to meet the talented musicians and enjoy champagne and light bites at a complimentary reception.

May’s “Eternal Sunshine” program features the radiant sounds of Piano Quartet No. 1 by Gabriel Fauré and Johannes Brahms. Faure’s quartet in C minor, Op. 15 has the unique harmonies and gorgeous melodies aficionados of the French composer have come to expect. Brahms’ quartet in G minor, Op. 25 was his introduction to the Viennese musical elite and is known for its exhilarating finale. Musicians Huifang Chen (violin), Claudio Jaffe (cello), Tao Lin (piano), and Brandon Wu (viola) will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, at Coral Gables Congregational United Church of Christ (3010 De Soto Blvd. Coral Gables) and at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 17, at Center for Spiritual Living Fort Lauderdale (4849 N Dixie Hwy, Oakland Park).

June’s theme “Affairs of the Heart” presents piano trios by three well-known composers from three generations – Mikhail Glinka, Anton Arensky, and Sergei Rachmaninoff – that deliver captivating melodies that vibrate deep within the soul. Rachmaninoff’s Trio élégiaque, Glinka’s Trio Pathétique and Arensky’s Piano Trio No. 1 will take audience members on a dramatic, emotional journey evocative of a romantic entanglement. Musicians Huifang Chen (violin), Christopher Glansdorp (cello), and Catherine Lan (piano) will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, at Coral Gables Congregational United Church of Christ and at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 21, at Center for Spiritual Living Fort Lauderdale.

July’s “The Passion of Youth” program includes Felix Mendelssohn’s fiery String Quartet No. 2 and Maurice Ravel’s bewitching String Quartet in F major. The quartets, written by the composers at ages 18 and 28, respectively, convey the depth and passion of young love. Musicians Huifang Chen (1st violin), Mei Mei Luo (2nd violin), Brandon Wu (viola), and

Claudio Jaffe (cello) will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, at Temple Israel of Greater Miami (137 NE 19th Street) and at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 26, at Center for Spiritual Living Fort Lauderdale.

From sold-out masterworks performances to accompanying today’s musicians such as Natalie Merchant and performing modern musical scores including Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone ™ In Concert and Classical Mystery Tour: A Symphonic Tribute to The Beatles, South Florida’s largest symphonic orchestra is continuing its journey of excellence inspiring audiences of all ages and musical genres.

SFSO’s Summer with the Symphony 2024 is generously underwritten by Robert Smith and The Secular Humanist Fund at The Miami Foundation.

General admission tickets for each program are $35; a three concert package is $90 ($15 savings). Student tickets are $15 each. Tickets are available to purchase by calling (954) 522-8445 or by visiting southfloridasymphony.org/summer-with-the-symphony.