Review: A WORLD PREMIERE ABOUT THE MOTHER OF ALL MUSICALS WITH FABLE: A FABLE ABOUT A MUSICAL FABLE at FreeFall Theatre

“What do you think my whole life has been if not a marathon?”

“The real truth only gets in the way of a good story and that’s the truth...”

Doug DeVita’s Fable makes its World Premiere as it anchors center stage right in the heart of St. Petersburg, to tackle the story of the Mother of all musicals.

Fable tells the story about the creative differences and feuds that arise following the mounting of yet another revival of Gypsy. In the story Gypsy Rose Lee, June Havoc, and their mother June Hovic are seen at different points in their lives, and how they come to terms with the mounting of Gypsy. Featuring original music & lyrics by freeFall’s Resident Music Director Michael Raabe, and featuring the talent of an incredible Company of performers, Devita’s Fable is a beautiful masterclass in sisterhood, family, and truth above all else.

Doug highlights how the play came to fruition in a recent article I found while doing a Google search. In the article he states,

“I never met actor June Havoc, but I did speak to her many times when she’d call Manhattan’s Abingdon Theatre Company – she was on the advisory board, and I was their Marketing Director...

I knew about her antipathy towards the show and her efforts to have the original production shut down – indeed, we’d all been instructed never to bring up the subject of Gypsy with her in any conversation.

But this time was different – she brought it up herself. And while I listened, for the first time I realized how deeply the show troubled her even all those years later. She felt her own life and reputation had been misrepresented for other people’s ­­– including her sister’s – financial gain, and her own legacy cemented in a fable that would never go away.

“There’s not one bit of truth in that show, not one shred!”

Later on in the article he explains this idea of “The Rashomon Effect” and how there are elements of it in June’s own story.

“The Rashomon Effect,” is this idea that a singular story is told in a non-linear fashion through use of flashbacks and present day narrative through the vantage point of those involved.

Devita’s story of Fable is laced throughout with the same effect. In the story we see Gypsy Rose Lee, June Havoc, and their mother June Hovic at different stages of their lives. The Mother’s storyline both in past and present tense. There is even a moment where we see “Baby June” in the early stages of Gypsy’s journey to the stage. Through the use of inter- weaving dialogue that transcends both past and present, future, and flashbacks, and the use of a timeline, the audience is thrust head-first into this story of sisterhood/ motherhood at all its highs and lows. Throw in almost “cameo-like,” appearances from Jerome Robbins, Ethel Merman, author Arthur Laurents, and mention the late great Stephen Sondheim, and you have the makings of a remarkable tale.

Culminating in the most capable hands of one Mr. Eric Davis and beautifully accompanied by Michael Raabe, Fable will send your heart soaring back to the golden days of the Great White Way, all while mirroring the stress and pressure of presenting a new show. Its as if we are in the studio for a workshop of an upcoming musical behemoth and we as the audience get to experience its inner workings first hand.

The Company we keep here is a fantastically-talented group of performers who bring their A-Game right from the start.

Bonnie Agan has one of the harder tasks in the show, by taking on June in 2008. June who has now reached the later points of her life, confined to a facility with care of a nurse, constantly struggling with her place in time. Lost between who June was then, and who June is in the present. Bonnie is wonderful to watch here, full of light, and heartbreak at just the right moments, you feel for her plight.

Larry Alexander as Jerry/Floor Manager gives it his all. As Jerry he commands the room and makes everyone listen. His Floor Manager is an almost aside character that seems in- place yet slightly out of place at the same time. A flashback in June’s mind. His moments with Arthur are great to watch, and you get the chance to see both sides of the arrangement.

Heather Baird is magnificent as Gypsy/Nurse. There is nuance to each character and she plays both sides very well. She portrays “Old Hollywood,” exquisitely and you cannot take your eyes off of her. The back and forth “sister-war” she has with June is the perfect battle to watch. Period pieces seem to be Heather’s niche, and she has found it here, stunning work.

Melissa Minyard is in her element here as Ethel/Rose. She commands the stage in both comedic timing, and a heart full of motherly wisdom. There were times during the performance that people in the audience behind me audibly exclaimed the greatness in her talent everytime she was onstage. She is fully realized as Gypsy/June’s mother, and furthermore she delivers the best damn Ethel Merman impression that could possibly be witnessed. You need to come see this show, and be a fly on the wall in the room in which Melissa Minyard is playing Ethel Merman, she is that damn exquisite, and I for one am happy to have been in the room. “Everything’s coming up Roses” when she is in this moment.

James Putnam is wonderful as both Arthur/Emcee. With nods to Cabaret brilliantly laced throughout, James is magnetic. His Arthur is fully realized in his plight, and his back and forth with Jerry is one for the record books. There is one scene in which he sits between two tables, in two different worlds, and timespans that needs to be experienced. James is quick on his feet and his performance here is one of his best I have seen to date.

Mya Simpkins is a joy to watch as Baby June. Always in the moment each time she is onstage. Her vocals are impressive, but its even in the non-verbals where she captures your heart. You want to watch her each time she is onstage.

Then there is Liz Power. Her magnetic presence onstage from start to finish is the glue holding everything together. Her “version” of June in 1959 is the key to whether or not Gypsy continues full steam ahead, or is stopped dead in its tracks. The magnitude of her delivery, the weight of her plight, and the truth in every word, makes for an extraordinary performance. Liz Power will stop time each moment she is onstage and as we are suspended in her atmosphere, we should find it lucky to be in her orbit. Her marvelous performance goes down in the record books for one of the strongest performances to grace freeFall’s stage in recent years.

Brilliantly Directed by Eric Davis, Fable is a swift 75 minutes that feels like a mere blip in time. Expertly paced, and beautifully handled, this company, this group of performers, leave it all on the stage, and nothing in their wake. Coupled with beautiful scenic elements by Hansen Scenic, and enigmatic lighting design by the exceptional Dalton Hamilton, Fable is a marvel. Accompanied by a wonderful combo featuring Michael Raabe as Music Director, Joseph Offner on Trombone, Burt Rushing/Melanie Downs on Drums/Percussion. The original music by Raabe add a wonderful element to the piece, and moves seamlessly with the story.

Folks, I have said it before, and I’ll continue to say it, freeFall has ushered in a new way of storytelling. Embracing audiences in a way that allows you to “Simply, Escape, Awhile...”

Opening their 2024/2025 Season, Doug DeVita’s Fable will wrap you up like a warm blanket, and take you on a journey of truth, and sisterhood, that you soon won’t forget. Visit www.freefalltheatre.com for tickets. However, DO NOT delay, for judging by the sold-out crowd on preview night and the standing ovation the company received, Mama Rose’s story is one not to be missed, and the Fable of it all will be what happens if you miss one single second!

PHOTO CREDIT: THEE PHOTO NINJA

