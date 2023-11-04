Review: A Unique Telling Of A Poirot Mystery as POIROT RETURNS Continues Their Sleuthing at Stageworks Theatre

Playwright Larry Alexander has always been a fan of Agatha Christie and over the years has read and re-read her work. At the height of the Pandemic, Larry was in rehearsal for a new musical that was shuttered into the second week of rehearsal. With no idea when the musical would remount, Larry was trying to find something, anything to occupy his time and fill the void. He began re-reading the works of Christie, and while reading his favorite novel, The Mysterious Affair at Styles, he found what would soon occupy the coming months/years.

Larry began working on an adaptation for the stage of Mysterious Affair, and in doing so brought to life from page to stage the very first meeting of Hercule Poirot and Arthur Hastings, and thus the events that followed.

The plot is as follows, as found in the program:

“The idyllic and peaceful country home, Styles Court is shattered by the death of its matriarch Mrs. Emily Inglethorp. Is her death an accident or is it murder? Luckily for all, one of the local residents is world-famous Belgian detective Hercule Poirot. He and his friend, would-be detective Arthur Hastings, come to the conclusion that Mrs. Inglethorp’s death was no accident. But who is the killer? Is it her stepson or her Ward or her Husband or did the butler do it? Will they be discovered or will they get away with murder? Poirot and Hastings sift through all the clues and evidence to bring justice to Styles Court.”

Oftentimes, I go into new works excited for the outcome, but slightly hesitant at the very same time. This poses many things that could happen...the show could be a sure-fire runaway hit, it could miss the mark entirely leaving me scratching my head, or it could pose a great sounding board for a work that is well on its way citing a few adjustments.

While being a sure-fire runaway hit with audience members, and selling tickets very fast, however, for my perspective Poirot Returns lies on the latter stated above. With a dynamite cast at its helm, Poirot Returns does survive the blunders of a lengthy script, and exposition, but the question remains does it really go anywhere?

Like all Agatha Christie's works, specifically those where Hercule Poirot is the central character, the audience and characters alike seek to find the light of truth, in the form of solving a murder. However, in Poirot Returns, we see the characters running from place to place, oftentimes what seems in circles, and do we ever truly settle on where everyone is coming from, and where they are going throughout the journey?

Questionable staging choices, while clever, leave little to the imagination, especially in the form of performers playing multiple roles sometimes changing before your very eyes. The illusion itself is lost in these moments, and I wonder was it used to rely on spectacle, or could we have found another way of presentation in these moments.

I will say the unique scenic design elements by Frank Chavez helped morph the confines of the world in the story into our worldview and allowed us to escape for a while. The use of the periaktoi-like set pieces allowed a change of scenery with ease. Gone is the expansive and grandeur set of Murder on the Orient Express, and here we find a smaller more condensed concept of the Agatha Christie Gothic Noir-like world.

The beautifully conceptualized lighting design provided by Jo Averill-Snell helped evoke moments of heightened mystery and let us into the world of these characters. Working cohesively with the work of Mr. Chavez, we see the world of Agatha Christie’s novel come to life before our very eyes.

Costume Design by Marilyn Bertch helped bring each of these characters’ personalities to life and allowed us to be transported into the time period of the show.

Sound Design by Karla Hartley worked well to express moments of tension and beautifully bookend the feeling of dread and mystery in the world of the piece.

The wig Design by Susan Haldeman helped accent the characters and worked cohesively with Marilyn’s costume design.

Led by the exceptional Roxanne Fay as Hercule Poirot makes Poirot Returns a masterclass in performance. Roxanne’s conviction in every moment to moment allows the audience to be transported right along on her plight. Bringing a new take on a classic character, Roxanne Fay is remarkable and truly remains one performer I will continue to move mountains to witness their exceptional work.

As Arthur Hastings, Lukas Chaviano is wonderful as the work's centralized narrator. Often working off of asides delivered directly to the audience, his Hastings keeps the audience moving forward on the timeline of events. His moments with Poirot show great character relationships, and Lukas is a great addition to the company of performers.

Shaun Memmel is strong in his portrayal of John. I have watched Mr. Memmel’s progression through the years, and this has to be one of the most grounded performances I have seen from him yet. He may have just found his niche, and if it's an Agatha Christie-type noir piece with heavy dialogue, then the sky is the limit for this young performer.

Katherine Yacko is wonderful as Mary. Having last witnessed her breath of work in Jobsite’s Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead, I knew I had to stop at nothing to catch yet another beautifully grounded performance by Ms. Yacko.

Jaryn McCann is exceptional as Alfred. He moves in and out of the scenes with ease and also takes on multiple characters. No stranger to playing multiple roles in a show, Jaryn is committed the entire time to the plight of the story making this yet another strong performance in a line of great roles.

Susan Haldeman is exquisite as Evie. Having last witnessed her character work in yet another Agatha Christie piece, I knew with her, the performance level would be top-notch. It is great to see her work the character muscles it takes to pull off some of these roles, and her commitment to the plight is 1000% there every time.

Julia Rifino as Cynthia is a wonderful addition to the company. She plays the maid/ward with ease, moving about from place to place. Having last witnessed her character work both on stage at Stageworks in The Great American Trailer Park Musical, and Jobsite’s Alice, I always look forward to what she’s doing next.

Cody Farkas has grown into his own as Lawrence. Another performer whom I have watched progress over the years, making this a strong turn, and a great addition to his resume. Cody is grounded in every moment to moment and makes strong choices throughout the scenes. This is definitely a performer to keep on your radar.

As Dr. Wilkins, Lance Markeith Felton steps back onto the stage after last having been seen in Tampa Rep/Think Tank Theatre’s production of The Crucible. Always a great addition to the company, Lance convincingly captured the moments of the Dr. exceptionally throughout his brief time in the story.

Under the direction of the playwright Larry Alexander, Poirot Returns! finds its footing amidst all the sleuthing to provide the truth. I admire the work presented here and commend the concept being provided. I still wonder if the material/exposition itself lends itself to the lengthy side and could be trimmed in areas. New works are often remounted down the road for various reasons/edits, look at what will soon be happening with Broadway’s Almost Famous. Larry guides the company with a strong hand, and grasp on the knowledge of Mrs. Christie’s work.

Poirot Returns! has the makings of a strong-willed who-done-it mystery set in the style of Gothic Noir. Its first outing proved bumpy and lengthy at times. However, being led by an exceptionally strong ensemble of performers keeps this mystery from falling off the rails, and making Mr. Alexander’s new work, a night worth experiencing.

You can find out more information about tickets for Poirot Returns! onstage through November 12th, and the rest of Stageworks 41st Season by visiting the link below. Don’t delay for tickets are selling fast, and Hercule Poirot needs your input to help find out who murdered Mrs. Inglethorp.

PHOTO CREDIT: STAGE PHOTOGRAPHY OF TAMPA, SPOT