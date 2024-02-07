Reamsnyder Productions to Present Debut Musical Production INTO THE WOODS This Spring

Reamsnyder Productions will present its inaugural musical production, Into the Woods. This highly anticipated show will captivate audiences with its enchanting storyline, mesmerizing music, and talented cast.

Into the Woods, a Tony Award-winning musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine, takes audiences on a magical journey through the intertwining tales of beloved fairy tale characters. The show explores the consequences of wishes and the power of storytelling, weaving together classic characters such as Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk, and Rapunzel.

Under the visionary direction of Reamsnyder Productions' founder and artistic director, Troy Reamsnyder, Into the Woods promises to be a spellbinding theatrical experience. The production will showcase the company's commitment to excellence, innovation, and the art of storytelling.

"We are incredibly excited to bring this beloved musical to life," said Reamsnyder. "Into the Woods is a timeless tale that resonates with audiences of all ages. We are looking for talented performers who can bring these iconic characters to life and create a truly magical experience for our audience."

Auditions for Into the Woods will be held on March 4th and 5th at St. Petersburg City Theatre (4025 31st St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712). All roles are currently open, and Reamsnyder Productions does not discriminate based on age, sex, gender, ethnicity, or disability. Callbacks will take place on March 6th, where selected performers will have the opportunity to showcase their skills further.

Interested performers are encouraged to visit Click Here for more information. Audition guidelines and requirements will be provided on the website to help performers prepare for their audition.

Reamsnyder Productions is committed to fostering local talent and providing a platform for emerging artists. Through their dedication to artistic excellence and community engagement, they aim to enrich the cultural landscape of St. Petersburg and beyond.

Into the Woods will be performed at St. Petersburg City Theatre (4025 31st St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712) on May 17th-18th at 8pm, May 19th at 2pm, May 24th-25th at 8pm, and May 26th at 2pm. Tickets will be available for purchase closer to the performance dates.

For more information, please visit Click Here or contact Troy Reamsnyder at ReamsynderProductions@outlook.com.