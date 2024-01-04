ROCK ME AMADEUS - LIVE! to be Presented at David A. Straz, Jr. Center for the Performing Arts

The eagerly anticipated world premiere of the groundbreaking rock-meets-classical fusion concert experience, Rock Me Amadeus - Live!, is set to captivate audiences on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at 7:30 pm. The prestigious David A. Straz, Jr. Center for the Performing Arts, located at 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place in Tampa, FL, will host this extraordinary event. Tickets are now available on The Straz Center website.

Collaborating to craft this unprecedented musical experience are internationally-acclaimed opera soprano Alyson Cambridge and rock guitar virtuoso/composer Tony Bruno, both serving as creators and co-producers of Rock Me Amadeus - Live! Together, they have assembled an unparalleled ensemble, seamlessly blending a star-studded cast of rock, pop, and classical vocalists and instrumentalists, accompanied by a full rock band, symphony orchestra, and choir.

Rock Me Amadeus - Live! interweaves classic rock anthems from iconic bands such as Led Zeppelin, Sting, Journey, Pink Floyd, Aerosmith, and Nirvana with timeless compositions by classical luminaries like Mozart, Beethoven, and Puccini.

The January 21st premiere performance will be conducted by Grammy-nominated conductor and pianist James Lowe (Lyric Opera of Chicago, the Houston Grand Opera and the San Francisco Opera) and stage directed by Eric Sean Fogel, who is renowned for his work on Bird (Kennedy Center), Barber of Seville (Opera Theatre of Saint Louis), and Klangwolke (Linz, Austria).

Featuring a lineup of distinguished vocalists spanning Opera, Broadway, Rock, and R&B, the cast boasts tenor Victor Ryan Robertson (Phantom of the Opera, The Metropolitan Opera, The Kennedy Center), soprano Alyson Cambridge (The Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall), rock vocalist Tony Vincent (NBC's The Voice, Rent, Jesus Christ Superstar), soul/rock vocalist Kia Warren (SUSU, Revel In Dimes), rock vocalist Toby Rand (Ashenmoon, CBS's Rockstar: Supernova), and Tampa's own rock/pop sensation Chloe Lowery (Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Chris Botti, Yanni). For more info on the cast, visit https://www.rockmeamadeuslive.com/cast.

The ensemble's instrumental prowess is led by guitarist Tony Bruno, acclaimed for his collaborations with Joan Jett, Rihanna, and Enrique Iglesias. Serving as the show's Music Director and Arranger, Bruno is joined by Emmy and Grammy-nominated Celtic Violinist Máiréad Nesbitt, Brian Delaney on drums (David Bowie, Moulin Rouge, Spiderman), Henry Aronson on piano (Rock of Ages, Grease, Rent), and Luis Guzman on bass (Carnegie Hall, Montreal Jazz Festival, Latin Grammy Awards).

Alyson Cambridge expressed her excitement about the premiere, stating "After years of hard work and perseverance, we cannot be more thrilled to finally bring our vision to life and officially introduce Rock Me Amadeus - Live! to the world! And we have such an amazingly talented group of artists that have shared this journey with us. We are ready to rock!"

For tickets and more information on the show, visit the Straz Center website, or visit RockMeAmadeusLive.com. Don't miss your chance to witness the fusion of rock and classical like never before at Rock Me Amadeus - Live! - where the timeless meets the contemporary in a symphony of unparalleled brilliance.

