ROCK ME AMADEUS - LIVE! to be Presented at David A. Straz, Jr. Center for the Performing Arts

The event will take place on January 21, 2024.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

POPULAR

HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 1 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
The Off-Central Players to Present Four MainStage Productions & More in 2024 Photo 2 The Off-Central Players to Present Four MainStage Productions & More in 2024
Youth America Grand Prix Hosts Tampa Stars of Today Meet The Stars of Tomorrow Gala Photo 3 Youth America Grand Prix Hosts Tampa Stars of Today Meet The Stars of Tomorrow Gala

ROCK ME AMADEUS - LIVE! to be Presented at David A. Straz, Jr. Center for the Performing Arts

The eagerly anticipated world premiere of the groundbreaking rock-meets-classical fusion concert experience, Rock Me Amadeus - Live!, is set to captivate audiences on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at 7:30 pm. The prestigious David A. Straz, Jr. Center for the Performing Arts, located at 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place in Tampa, FL, will host this extraordinary event. Tickets are now available on The Straz Center website.

Collaborating to craft this unprecedented musical experience are internationally-acclaimed opera soprano Alyson Cambridge and rock guitar virtuoso/composer Tony Bruno, both serving as creators and co-producers of Rock Me Amadeus - Live! Together, they have assembled an unparalleled ensemble, seamlessly blending a star-studded cast of rock, pop, and classical vocalists and instrumentalists, accompanied by a full rock band, symphony orchestra, and choir.

Rock Me Amadeus - Live! interweaves classic rock anthems from iconic bands such as Led Zeppelin, Sting, Journey, Pink Floyd, Aerosmith, and Nirvana with timeless compositions by classical luminaries like Mozart, Beethoven, and Puccini.

The January 21st premiere performance will be conducted by Grammy-nominated conductor and pianist James Lowe (Lyric Opera of Chicago, the Houston Grand Opera and the San Francisco Opera) and stage directed by Eric Sean Fogel, who is renowned for his work on Bird (Kennedy Center), Barber of Seville (Opera Theatre of Saint Louis), and Klangwolke (Linz, Austria).

Featuring a lineup of distinguished vocalists spanning Opera, Broadway, Rock, and R&B, the cast boasts tenor Victor Ryan Robertson (Phantom of the Opera, The Metropolitan Opera, The Kennedy Center), soprano Alyson Cambridge (The Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall), rock vocalist Tony Vincent (NBC's The Voice, Rent, Jesus Christ Superstar), soul/rock vocalist Kia Warren (SUSU, Revel In Dimes), rock vocalist Toby Rand (Ashenmoon, CBS's Rockstar: Supernova), and Tampa's own rock/pop sensation Chloe Lowery (Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Chris Botti, Yanni). For more info on the cast, visit https://www.rockmeamadeuslive.com/cast.

The ensemble's instrumental prowess is led by guitarist Tony Bruno, acclaimed for his collaborations with Joan Jett, Rihanna, and Enrique Iglesias. Serving as the show's Music Director and Arranger, Bruno is joined by Emmy and Grammy-nominated Celtic Violinist Máiréad Nesbitt, Brian Delaney on drums (David Bowie, Moulin Rouge, Spiderman), Henry Aronson on piano (Rock of Ages, Grease, Rent), and Luis Guzman on bass (Carnegie Hall, Montreal Jazz Festival, Latin Grammy Awards).

Alyson Cambridge expressed her excitement about the premiere, stating "After years of hard work and perseverance, we cannot be more thrilled to finally bring our vision to life and officially introduce Rock Me Amadeus - Live! to the world! And we have such an amazingly talented group of artists that have shared this journey with us. We are ready to rock!"

For tickets and more information on the show, visit the Straz Center website, or visit RockMeAmadeusLive.com. Don't miss your chance to witness the fusion of rock and classical like never before at Rock Me Amadeus - Live! - where the timeless meets the contemporary in a symphony of unparalleled brilliance.

For more show info and updates:
RockMeAmadeusLive.com

Follow on IG, FB and TikTok:
@rockmeamadeuslive
And on X:
@RMAlive




RELATED STORIES - Tampa/St. Petersburg

1
The Off-Central Players to Present Four MainStage Productions & More in 2024 Photo
The Off-Central Players to Present Four MainStage Productions & More in 2024

After only a two-week holiday break, The Off-Central Players are back in rehearsals all through January to kick off 2024 that features four mainstage productions plus a stand-up comedy series. 

2
Youth America Grand Prix Hosts Tampa Stars of Today Meet The Stars of Tomorrow Gala Photo
Youth America Grand Prix Hosts Tampa Stars of Today Meet The Stars of Tomorrow Gala

Youth America Grand Prix - the world's largest ballet scholarship competition - will host their Tampa Stars of Today Meet The Stars of Tomorrow Gala on January 6, 2024 at the Straz Center. 

3
Review: SCROOGE MACBETH: A MASHUP OF SHAKESPEARE AND CHRISTMAS SHOULD BE ON EVERYONES LIST Photo
Review: SCROOGE MACBETH: A MASHUP OF SHAKESPEARE AND CHRISTMAS SHOULD BE ON EVERYONE'S LIST at OFF-CENTRAL PLAYERS

David MacGregor’s Scrooge Macbeth, is a Comedic Holiday Comedy set to the tune of two things... everything Christmas and the most prolific playwright ever known to classical theatre, William Shakespeare. Now I know what your thinking, how can the works of the Bard possibly coincide with that of Holiday Merriment, Joy, Giving, and Peace and Good Will to all men. For it is by the sheer amount of “Good Will...” all puns intended that David MacGregor’s farcical masterpiece will have you rolling in the aisles of the theatre, and feeling the need to relieve yourself in the nearest restroom.

4
Embracing Our Differences Will Stage 2024 Exhibitions in Sarasota and St. Petersburg and R Photo
Embracing Our Differences Will Stage 2024 Exhibitions in Sarasota and St. Petersburg and Reveals Winners

For the first time in 21 years, Embracing Our Differences (EOD) will be displaying its international outdoor exhibit in St. Petersburg as part of its 2024 exhibition season.

More Hot Stories For You

The Off-Central Players to Present Four MainStage Productions & More in 2024The Off-Central Players to Present Four MainStage Productions & More in 2024
Youth America Grand Prix Hosts Tampa Stars of Today Meet The Stars of Tomorrow GalaYouth America Grand Prix Hosts Tampa Stars of Today Meet The Stars of Tomorrow Gala
The Classic Rock Show Performs The Best Of Classic Rock At The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre On April 5The Classic Rock Show Performs The Best Of Classic Rock At The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre On April 5
TALES BY TWILIGHT Comes to American Stage in 2024TALES BY TWILIGHT Comes to American Stage in 2024

Videos

Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer Video
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem Video
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ Video
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ
View all Videos

Tampa/St. Petersburg SHOWS
Alabama Story in Tampa/St. Petersburg Alabama Story
Powerstories Theatre (1/11-1/21)Tracker
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity) in Tampa/St. Petersburg The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Straz Center [Carol Morsani Hall] (4/16-4/21)
Hedwig and the Angry Inch in Tampa/St. Petersburg Hedwig and the Angry Inch
American Stage Theatre Company (5/15-6/16)
Disney's Beauty and the Beast in Tampa/St. Petersburg Disney's Beauty and the Beast
American Stage Theatre Company (4/03-5/05)
Girl From the North Country in Tampa/St. Petersburg Girl From the North Country
Straz Center [Carol Morsani Hall] (4/02-4/07)
Twelfth Night in Tampa/St. Petersburg Twelfth Night
Jobsite Theater (1/17-2/11)
The Figs in Tampa/St. Petersburg The Figs
American Stage Theatre Company (7/10-8/04)
Company in Tampa/St. Petersburg Company
Straz Center [Carol Morsani Hall] (1/09-1/14)
Les Miserables in Tampa/St. Petersburg Les Miserables
Straz Center [Carol Morsani Hall] (6/11-6/16)
The Smuggler: A Thriller In Verse in Tampa/St. Petersburg The Smuggler: A Thriller In Verse
Jobsite Theater (8/14-8/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You